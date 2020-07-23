Kia Telluride And Stinger Named Segment Winners In J.D. Power 2020 Automotive Performance, Execution, And Layout (APEAL) Study
Latest Accolades Highlight Brand's Excellence in Automotive Engineering and Overall Customer Satisfaction
- Telluride earned top spot in the Upper Midsize SUV segment, while Stinger was awarded for the Midsize Premium Car segment
- APEAL award comes on the heels of Kia's #1 ranking in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study
Jul 23, 2020, 14:33 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Kia Motors America's (KMA) most talked about models – the Telluride SUV and Stinger sport sedan – have earned a J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) award for their respective segments. The announcement follows Kia being named the highest ranked brand in the industry in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.
"At Kia, we take pride in delivering a world-class ownership experience, whether customers are interested in driving a bold, capable three-row SUV like the Telluride, or the head-turning, powerful Stinger," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "We are honored to win not just one, but two segments in the APEAL study, which further reinforces the brand's 'Give It Everything' approach to each model we build."
With minor enhancements and a special appearance package – Nightfall Edition – for the 2021 model year, the in-demand Telluride continues to impress with quality, design and value. The latest generation of the Telluride gains added towing capability, additional convenience with a remote engine start button, and available LED headlamps.
Now in its third year, the 2020 Stinger remains Kia's highest-performance vehicle in a highly competitive segment. To further impress buyers and enthusiasts, the brand introduced the GT-Line on the 2.0L, featuring the eye-catching appeal of the 3.3L V6 GT with the drive and design of a genuine Grand Touring vehicle.
The J.D. Power APEAL study measures new-vehicle owners' experiences with design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality and overall satisfaction with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership.
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
