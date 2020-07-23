Kia Telluride And Stinger Named Segment Winners In J.D. Power 2020 Automotive Performance, Execution, And Layout (APEAL) Study

"At Kia, we take pride in delivering a world-class ownership experience, whether customers are interested in driving a bold, capable three-row SUV like the Telluride, or the head-turning, powerful Stinger," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "We are honored to win not just one, but two segments in the APEAL study, which further reinforces the brand's 'Give It Everything' approach to each model we build."

With minor enhancements and a special appearance package – Nightfall Edition – for the 2021 model year, the in-demand Telluride continues to impress with quality, design and value. The latest generation of the Telluride gains added towing capability, additional convenience with a remote engine start button, and available LED headlamps.

Now in its third year, the 2020 Stinger remains Kia's highest-performance vehicle in a highly competitive segment. To further impress buyers and enthusiasts, the brand introduced the GT-Line on the 2.0L, featuring the eye-catching appeal of the 3.3L V6 GT with the drive and design of a genuine Grand Touring vehicle.

The J.D. Power APEAL study measures new-vehicle owners' experiences with design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality and overall satisfaction with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

https://www.kiamedia.com

