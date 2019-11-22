Kia Telluride Named “SUV of Texas” by the Texas Auto Writers Association

The annual competition sees more than 60 TAWA automotive journalist members from across the U.S. converge for a two-day evaluation of the industry's best trucks, SUVs and CUVs. These impressive wins are a follow up to Telluride being named the "SUV of Texas" and "Mid-Size SUV" category winner at TAWA's Auto Roundup event in April 2019. Results for both events are based on assessments of the TAWA journalist members who attended the events and evaluated participating vehicles across a wide variety of criteria.

"Taking the two top prizes at the TAWA Truck Rodeo is further evidence that Kia 'gave it everything' when it comes to Telluride," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "Texans love their SUVs and the TAWA members are a discerning group, especially when it comes to utility vehicles. Taking the 'SUV of Texas' prize is a true honor for the Kia brand."

After driving each vehicle on predetermined off-road and street courses, TAWA members voted on the top vehicles in a variety of categories. Journalists were encouraged to drive the vehicles as they would if they were simulating their own day-to-day driving conditions.

More information on the 2019 TAWA Auto Round-Up, including the full list of participating vehicles, can be found at www.texasautowriters.org.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kiamedia.com

