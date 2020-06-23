Kia Telluride named to 2020 Wards 10 Best Interiors List

The list recognizes outstanding achievement in aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, material use, fit-and-finish and user-friendly technology. The honor is just the latest accolade for Kia's biggest and boldest SUV, which continues to garner acclaim for segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, driver satisfaction and overall value.

"Kia deserves every accolade it's received for its Telluride SUV. From the massive flat load floor, dual sunroofs and stellar infotainment system to the heated and ventilated second-row seats, premium cloth headliner and third-row USB charging ports, the Telluride is an excellent value, well-equipped in SX V6 trim for $47,255, as tested," says Tom Murphy, WardsAuto managing editor. "Sealing the deal are the Telluride's aesthetics: Dune Brown leather seats that look and feel as warm as a cowboy's saddle, brushed metallic trim and switchgear, matte finish wood-like trim and meticulous stitching."

The 2020 Telluride rides with good company. Previous Kia recipients of Wards 10 Best Interior honors include the 2018 Stinger, 2015 Sedona, 2014 Soul, 2013 Forte and 2011 Optima.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

