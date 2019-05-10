Kia Telluride picks up award at annual Northwest Automotive Press Association’s “Mudfest.”

"We're honored to hear the Telluride continued its award-winning streak following NWAPA's Mudfest, especially as it comes on the heels of being crowned the 'CUV of Texas,'" said Michael Cole, chief operating officer and executive vice president, KMA. "Given the mountainous landscape in the Pacific Northwest, NWAPA member journalists know what to look for in adventure vehicles, and we are beyond proud that the Telluride's capable performance and rugged luxury surpassed this adventurous group of journalists' expectations."

Mudfest's on-road portion of evaluations tested acceleration, handling, braking, and more on a track complete with elevation changes, sharp corners, and sweeping curves. The vehicles were also evaluated on an off-road course that challenged vehicles with plenty of loose dirt, deep ruts, and steep climbs and descents.

"With bold styling and an attractive interior, Kia's all-new Telluride easily sets itself apart from the crowd," said Perry Stern, co-chair of NWAPA Mudfest. "There's plenty of power on tap and Telluride stays comfortable no matter what the terrain serves up which helped put this new Kia at the top of its category at this year's Mudfest."

About NWAPA

NWAPA (www.nwapa.org) is a professional organization of automotive journalists and media members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Canada. Founded in 1991, NWAPA includes 54 voting members representing more than 700 newspapers, magazines, radio stations, media groups, and the internet. Members of the organization have been testing SUVs and crossovers since the advent of the modern sport-utility vehicle in the mid-1990s. Non-voting NWAPA members include representatives from automotive manufacturers and related industry professionals.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

