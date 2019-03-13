'Kia Telluride Supper Suite' Film Hospitality Hub Drove Into Famed Park City Indie Film Festival For A Fifth Consecutive Year With Tequila Comisario And Sensi Wines

PARK CITY, Utah, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the success of being a top food and fete film festival destination for celebrities and filmmakers each year, Hollywood event producer A-List Communications brought its popular "Kia Telluride Supper Suite" pop-up back to Park City, Utah for the fifth consecutive year. The program ran from January 26th to 28th, 2019 featuring cuisine by Greene St. Kitchen, beverages by LIFEWTR, Tequila Comisario, Sensi Wines, Blue Moon Belgian White and Dragonfly Coffee Roasters with Collider and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine.

Tequila Comisario® LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Elite Beverage International, I) Sensi Wines LOGO Elite Beverage International LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Elite Beverage International, I)

As it does each year, the Kia Telluride Supper Suite and its partners served as a top hospitality and fine food destination celebrating the top films and Hollywood A-list attending the film festival each year. The pop-up was located centrally on Main Street with a takeover of The Mustang restaurant.

Telluride summits Kia's SUV lineup with its first eight-passenger SUV that is several inches longer and wider than Kia's award-winning, seven-passenger Sorento midsize SUV and is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in early 2019. Kia presented the Telluride through a décor of video and still imagery within the bistro pop-up while also treating celebrities and VIP media with door-to-door chauffeur-driven car service.

Elevating the culinary hospitality experience indoors, Greene St. Kitchen of Las Vegas led by notable celebrity chef Lanny Chin along with acclaimed executive chef Joe Zanelli. The soon to open restaurant by Andy Masi's Clique Hospitality, is a dynamic, design-driven dining experience bringing gastronomic innovation to the newly renovated PALMS Casino Resort. Kia Telluride Supper Suite attendees experienced top of the line chef prepared dinners and catering by the coveted Vegas entity and hospitality brand.

Creative libations to set the party tone started with the ultra-premium and award-winning, Tequila Comisario, available in three expressions, including mixable Blanco, aged Reposado and Añejo. These small-batch craft tequilas, owned by Elite Beverage International, are double-distilled and cold-filtered and made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber Agave found in the highlands of Jalisco Mexico. Recent awards and ratings include the coveted 2018 Champions of the World Spirits Competition; a "98 points" rating as Best New Tequila; and "#1 Best Blanco Margarita" by Cigar & Spirits Magazine.

In addition, Elite Beverage International will also serve up their premium Sensi Wines. Guests were treated to the Sensi Chardonnay Toscana IGT and Dalcampo Chianti DOCG. Chianti Dalcampo scored 91 points at the Annuario dei migliori vini italiani 2016, a top record in the Chianti category. A series of fine Tuscan wines with excellent consistency and harmonious softness in taste.

In addition, Miller-Coors returned for its 4th year partnership and served its popular Belgian-style witbier, Blue Moon Belgian White, the perfect craft-brand for this culinary hospitality hub. Gourmet Coffee Brand, Dragon Fly Coffee Roasters also furnished a deluxe coffee bar day and night inclusive of a signature dessert blend.

Joining as the official water for the 2019 program was LIFEWTR, a featured sponsor of the annual Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala benefit for funding for the Arts. LIFEWTR is committed to advancing creativity, starting where it all begins – arts education – and to that end has impacted more than 1 million students to date through arts education initiatives. LIFEWTR will continue this mission to support arts education programs in 2019, beginning with a mural project at a Florida City Elementary School in Miami, FL.

In addition to the evening film dinners and parties, the Kia Telluride Supper Suite also hosted the annual Collider Portrait and Media Studio during the daytime. Here, top filmmakers and actors stopped in during their press circuits to conduct live streaming interviews and to take cast portraits as exclusive content on the popular movie fan site, Collider.com , which garners over 11 million visitors and 45 million page views monthly. Talent that attended the studio within the Kia Telluride Supper Suite included Malin Akerman, Shea Whigham, Tony Hale, Lucas Zumann, Jordana Spiro, Adelaide Clemens, Madisen Beaty, Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Wendi McLendon Covey, Max Burkholder, Joe Berlinger, Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, Angela Sarafyan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maxwell Simba, Aïssa Maïg, Rosamund Pike, Chris O'Dowd, among many others.

Brand partners also active during the day-part include mou, a luxury footwear and accessories line, who returned to Park City to gift its highly coveted winter boots and shoes to Hollywood's elite. Likewise, The Wild Immersion with Jane Goodall were on-site to promote its virtual reality technology. Wild Immersion aims to share an unrivaled 360-degree journey into Nature's majestic territories and promote an understanding of how each of us may support our planet.

The Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen 2019 scheduled lineup was as follows:

Saturday, Jan 26th

9am – 5pm : Collider Portrait & Media Studio .

– : . The Creative Coalition's Annual Spotlight Awards Dinner Gala hosted by President of The Creative Coalition, Tim Daly ( Madam Secretary) , and honoring Josh Gad (Frozen), Tony Hale ( Arrested Development ) , Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer ), Alfre Woodard (12 Years a Slave), Fisher Stevens (Short Circuit), Judith Light (Transparent), and Tom Skerritt (Top Gun).

( , and honoring ( ) and Cocktail Party celebration for XYZ Film's "10 Years at Sundance". Guest talent to be announced.

Sunday, Jan 27th

9am – 5pm : Collider Portrait & Media Studio. Talent to be announced.

– : Talent to be announced. Dinner Celebration for LIGHT FROM LIGHT celebrating cast Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show), and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete). Other cast and talent to be announced.

celebrating cast and Other cast and talent to be announced. Joint Cast Party for RELIVE and SWEETHEART in celebration of Blumhouse. Cast attending include, David Oyelowo (Selma), Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time), Jason Blum (Producer) and other cast and talent.

Monday, Jan 28th

9am – 5pm : Collider Portrait & Media Studio . Talent to be announced.

– : . Talent to be announced. Sony Pictures Classics cocktail party for the celebration of "MAIDEN" AND "AQUARELA"

Social Media: #KiaSupperSuite #tequilaComisario #worldsbesttequila #GreeneStKitchen

**This program, its sponsors, and producers are an independent program operating in Park City in support of specific filmmakers and are not affiliated or sanctioned with the Sundance Film Festival®.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About LIFEWTR

LIFEWTR is committed to advancing creativity, starting where it all begins – arts education – and to that end has impacted more than 1 million students to date through arts education initiatives. LIFEWTR will continue this mission to support arts education programs in 2019, beginning with a mural project at a Florida City Elementary School in Miami, FL. www.lifewtr.com

About Greene St. Kitchen

Greene St. Kitchen will soon open its doors at PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas as part of the hotel's $690 Million renovation. Blending together street art and food in a distinctive way, the restaurant continues the immersive experience and extensive art program of the hotel. A concept created by Andy Masi's Clique Hospitality ( www.cliquehospitality.com ), the dynamic, design-driven dining destination pays homage to the artistic communities of New York's SoHo neighborhood during the early 80s. Designed by Rockwell Group, notable food personality Lanny Chin will serve as Chef du Cuisine with Joe Zanelli as Executive Chef, and will bring a modern American menu of shareable plates and over the top entrees such as butter poached king crab legs and Kaluga caviar, Jidori chicken Kabobs and Tomahawk Ribeye Steak. www.greenestkitchen.com

About Tequila Comisario ®

Privately owned by Elite Beverage International, Inc., a global spirits and wine distribution company, based in Orange County, California, which proudly presents its flagship product, the ultra-premium, and award-winning, Tequila Comisario®. Tequila Comisario® is one of the highest-awarded tequilas, with Blanco, Añejo and Reposado, winning the US and International Competitions for multiple Gold and Double-Gold medals, Best in Class/Category, Best Tequila of the Year in 2018, 98-point ratings and ranked #1 Añejo and #2 Blanco in the "2018 World Spirits Competition." www.tequilacomisario.com

About Sensi Wines

Proudly distributed by Elite Beverage International, Inc., partnering with Sensi Wines located in Tuscany, Italy. The Lamporecchio winery, which spreads over 5000 square meters, where the Sensi wines are produced and bottled. The winery has a cutting edge technology in wine production to optimise and monitor each production phase and to ensure the final product has exquisitely clean sensorial features and long-lasting quality.

www.sensivini.com

About Blue Moon Brewing Company

At Blue Moon Brewing Company, everything we do flows from our artistic approach to brewing. We craft our broad array of beers with flavorful ingredients for an inviting taste, perfect for enjoying the moment with friends. It's been that way since we added our first flavorful twist back in 1995 in Denver, Colo., and that's why we say our beer and everything we do is artfully crafted. More information is available at www.BlueMoonBrewingCompany.com.

About Dragonfly Coffee Roasters

www.dragonflycoffeeroasters.com

About Collider.com

Collider is the ultimate source for impactful entertainment news. We deliver the biggest, most important industry happenings, and provide deep analysis and sharp commentary through interviews, reviews, and much more. Since the website began in July 2005, we've been dedicated to delivering content that is thoughtful, analytical, and all encompassing, with a tinge of personality for good measure. And that's not to mention our diverse, exciting video content on our YouTube channel, featuring beloved shows like Movie Talk, Jedi Council, Heroes, and of course Movie Trivia Schmoedown. Colorful personalities, strong opinions, but always delivered with the passion of true entertainment fans.

About A-List Communications LLC

A-List Communications ( www.a-listcommunications.com ) is a full-service consulting, special events & communications agency based in Beverly Hills. With over 18 years of global agency experience, A-List Communications specializes in connecting corporate brands with results-driven communication strategies, and globally recognized celebrities that elevate their clients to the A-List.

PRESS AND TALENT INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Alexandra Lasky |The Influence | ali@theinfluence.com | 917.470.5330

Jen Bishop | The Influence | Bishop@theinfluence.com

David Manning | A-List Communications | dmanning@a-listcommunications.com

MEDIA CONTACT for Tequila Comisario and Sensi Wines :

Annamarie Seabright, Publicist

VP of Communications for Elite Beverage International

Signature|PR

annamarie@signaturepr.press

SOURCE Elite Beverage International, Inc.