Kia Telluride wins a 2022 U.S. News ‘Best Cars For Families’ Award

"We're proud that U.S. News has once again recognized the Telluride for its family-centric attributes," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Our award-winning three-row SUV offers an array of advanced safety features, outstanding interior capacity, and a world-class design, making it an ideal choice for families."

To select the nine winning "Best Cars for Families," ranging from best minivan to best hybrids, U.S. News evaluated 96 vehicles based on automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume, and family-friendly features. With nearly 90 percent of Tellurides being purchased by families, the well-equipped three-row SUV continues to resonate with those looking for room for up to eight passengers.

"The Kia Telluride hits the sweet spot for families in a number of ways, and this year it brings home its third 'Best 3-Row SUV for Families' award in a row," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "It offers a number of safety and technology features that ease the task of family transportation, as well as comfortable seating and a large cargo hold. A strong reliability rating and an impressive powertrain warranty provide some extra assurance if you plan to keep the Telluride for the long haul."

Telluride continued generating strong sales for the Kia brand in 2021 with 93,705 units sold, representing a 25 percent increase over the previous year. Telluride sales are up nearly 9 percent over 2021 through the first two months of this year.

