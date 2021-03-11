Kibow Biotech Supports World Kidney Day 2021

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech is pleased to support World Kidney Day's "global campaign to raise awareness of the importance of our kidneys to overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and associated health problems worldwide." Kibow will mark World Kidney Day, March 11, 2021, with a significant social media campaign to increase awareness of the importance of maintaining kidney function and remembering the kidney transplant shortage that affects patients worldwide. Throughout 23-years of continuous R&D, Kibow Biotech's dedicated staff have been privileged to provide support to people worldwide in their struggle with kidney function problems with RENADYL™ (See: www.RENADYL.com).

The Company is targeting to delay the need for dialysis, especially in late-stage CKD III and IV (pre-dialysis) patients, with its patented and proprietary probiotic/prebiotic kidney health supplement formulation, Renadyl™. In this regard, Kibow has recently launched a separate pharmaceutical division to transition its kidney health supplement product to a pharmaceutical drug classification as a Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) category. The Company has initiated the required Investigational New Drug (IND) submission process under the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)/ US FDA regulations and is planning to initiate and accomplish the required clinical trials. This will allow for potential medical reimbursement by private insurers and government health systems like Medicare. Kibow aims to make the product more affordable for patients worldwide. This can make a huge impact in possibly reducing the duration of dialysis from four hours to three hours or less and may possibly reduce the frequency from three times to two times per week. This could save the US healthcare system several billions of dollars in dialysis costs and, more importantly, improve patients' composite outcomes in several aspects – more importantly, the improved Quality of Life (QoL). In this regard, the White House and Department of Health and Human Services on July 10, 2019 unveiled the Advancing American Kidney Health initiative -https://www.hhs.gov/cto/initiatives/kidneyx/index.html. The former President Trump signed an Executive Order launching this initiative. Kibow is also planning to submit a proposal for this KidneyX program competition before its receipt of proposals by March 24 and hopes to be a winner in this competition.

About Kibow Biotech, Inc. and Kibow Pharmaceuticals, LLC.: Founded October 1, 1997, in Philadelphia, Kibow Biotech specializes in research, development, and commercialization of probiotic dietary supplements adhering to US FDA and FTC regulations. The Company's primary mission is to offer affordable, readily available and, easily administered dietary supplements to support kidney health and other healthcare applications. According to individual countries' governmental rules and regulatory authorities, the Company's flagship product, Renadyl™, is currently marketed in the US and Canada, and several other countries. The Company's extensive scientific (R&D) and clinical data from three different pilot/observational scientific human clinical trials have been published in peer-reviewed scientific /medical journals (http://www.kibowbiotech.com/rd/).

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplements for potential health benefits in the USA and other countries.

About Uremic Toxin Reduction Technology – also known as "Intestinal Dialysis™": Kibow's novel "uremic toxin removal technology" addresses the diffusion of various uremic toxins into the bowel because of failing kidney function. The Company's patented and proprietary dietary supplements, Renadyl™ (for humans) and Azodyl® for cats and dogs with moderate to severe kidney failure (a veterinary formulation licensed to Vetoquinol http://www.vetoquinolusa.com/) consists of a combination of three specific probiotic microbial strains and chosen prebiotics.

Kidney health supplement with a pharmaceutical-like validation: Kibow Biotech is not a pharmaceutical company. Kibow products are not drugs and may not be considered as a treatment or a therapy. The dietary supplement formulation of Renadyl™ is not meant to cure, prevent, or mitigate any disease. Actual results may differ significantly from the above forward-looking statements due to several factors. These include but are not limited to the possibility that Renadyl™ may not reduce levels of uremic toxins in each individual due to differences that exist between individuals that cannot be controlled, such as genetics and lifestyle factors, as well as environmental factors that would include proper storage of the product and conditions of transport of the product in the chain of commerce. Other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in actual results include, but are not limited to: whether or not the Company or any of its collaborators will be able to develop drug pathway using the technologies of the Company; whether the cash resources of the Company will be sufficient to fund operations as planned; reliance on key employees, especially senior management; the uncertainty of the Company's future access to capital; the risk that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with collaborators; and the Company's dependence on intellectual property. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

