Kibow Biotech to Exhibit Its "Enteric Dialysis®" Technology and Renadyl™ to Delay the Need for Hemo/Peritoneal Dialysis at the 15th Annual Integrative Health Symposium (IHS), New York, NY

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech is proud to announce its 22nd year of operations and that it is the pioneer with the use of Pro/Prebiotics in people with failing kidneys. Kibow Biotech will be participating and exhibiting at the 15th annual meeting of the Integrative Health Symposium (IHS) being held from February 21–23, at the Hilton Mid-Town Manhattan, New York, NY. This will be Kibow Biotech's 8th year exhibiting at this important event.

This symposium is where multi-disciplinary practitioners come together as a cohesive community of Integrative Health Specialists. Attendees will connect, learn, collaborate, and return to their practices with insights and techniques they can immediately incorporate into their patient practice.

Kibow Biotech executives will interact with and update Integrative Healthcare professionals on the crucial role of the gut-kidney connection, dysbiosis, and modulation of the Gut Microbiome with it's innovative, "Enteric Dialysis®" technology. The Brand name of Kibow Biotech's product is Renadyl™, and it is the first and only kidney health supplement with its proprietary and patented Probiotics/Prebiotics formulation researched and developed with the type of rigor applied to drug development for Kibow's revolutionary "Enteric Dialysis®" technology concept.

Just last year, an article titled - "Reality of "Enteric Dialysis ®" with Probiotics and Prebiotics to Delay the Need of Conventional Dialysis" has been published in the Journal of Nephrology and Therapeutics - https://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/reality-of-enteric-dialysis--with-probiotics-and-prebiotics-to-delay-the-need-of-conventional-dialysis-2161-0959-1000319.pdf .

Furthermore, Kibow Biotech will be featuring Kibow Fortis®, a most comprehensive multi-fiber supplement comprised of 7- functional prebiotic fibers. It is a highly concentrated, 100% natural proprietary multi-targeted product, with a unique blend of prebiotics. Like the aforementioned Renadyl™ and Kibow's planned product for Gout, Kibow Fortis® is scientifically formulated with USA Sourced and Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS) ingredients, which are clinically well documented for immune health, digestive health, satiety, intestinal flora maintenance, general wellness, and weight management. Kibow Fortis® has no sugars or fillers!

The Gut Microbiome plays a pivotal role in immune homeostasis and cardiovascular health. Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFA), are produced from dietary fiber by gut bacteria and affect host immune homeostasis.

Even the NY Times pointed out in 2018, "...for those who want to stay healthy, simply adding one kind of fiber to a typical western diet won't be a panacea...that's probably because we depend on a number of different kinds of dietary fiber...each type of fiber feeds a particular set of bacteria..." (See: New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/01/science/food-fiber-microbiome-inflammation.html .)

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplement formulation, Renadyl™, for kidney health in the USA, and the possibility of its approval as a drug in some other countries according to respective governmental authorities.

About Uremic Toxin Reduction Technology – also known as "Enteric Dialysis®": Kibow's novel "uremic toxin removal technology" addresses the diffusion of various uremic toxins into the bowel as a consequence of failing kidney function. The Company's patented and proprietary dietary supplements, Renadyl™ (for humans) and Azodyl® for cats and dogs with moderate to severe kidney failure (a veterinary formulation licensed to Vetoquinol http://www.vetoquinolusa.com/ ) consists of a combination of three specific probiotic microbial strains and chosen prebiotics.

Kidney health supplement with a pharmaceutical-like validation: Kibow Biotech is not a pharmaceutical company. Kibow products are not drugs and may not be considered as a treatment or a therapy. The dietary supplement formulation of Renadyl™ is not meant to cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. Actual results may differ significantly from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. These include but are not limited to the possibility that Renadyl™ may not reduce levels of uremic toxins in each and every individual, due to differences that exist between individuals that cannot be controlled such as genetics and lifestyle factors, as well as environmental factors that would include proper storage of the product and conditions of transport of the product in the chain of commerce. Other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in actual results include, but are not limited to: whether or not the Company or any of its collaborators will be able to develop drug pathway using the technologies of the Company; whether the cash resources of the Company will be sufficient to fund operations as planned; reliance on key employees, especially senior management; the uncertainty of the Company's future access to capital; the risk that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with collaborators; and the Company's dependence on intellectual property. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

