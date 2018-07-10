Kichler Brings Farmhouse Style to Light

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8330456-kichler-lighting-solutions/

Whether looking to include a touch of farmhouse-feel into existing décor or designing around an entire home, first consider starting with neutral walls and backdrops to help showcase desired focal points. Add a touch of contemporary flair with a linear chandelier that boasts clean, modern and smooth lines that maintain balance between old and new. Finally, include a few decorative pieces, such as milk glass, crates or wooden signs for extra appeal.

One of the most prominent inclusions in farmhouse style is the re-introduction of unpainted, natural wood beyond large furniture pieces. From floor to ceiling, rustic wood components are found in distressed flooring and wood-like tile, fireplace mantles and exposed ceiling beams. Soft, soothing tones found in pendant fixtures, succulents and wild flowers, and textiles work well in adding color against the wood grain; while bold inclusions of black frames and brass elements add a strong visual contrast.

Aged metal, wrought iron and wire mesh are found in farmhouse-inspired settings, used most often as accent pieces and decorative accessories. Consider including light or whitewashed wood to prevent these tones from feeling too cool. One example is the Peyton collection by Kichler . It's an update to the industrial-inspired cage, and perfect for the dining room, kitchen, hallway, bedroom and closet.

The farmhouse trend is finding inspiration from the past and celebrating it in new and unexpected ways. For more information on how Kichler can help you infuse modern farmhouse style and to locate your nearest distributor, please visit Kichler.com.

