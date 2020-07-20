Kichler Lighting Invests in New Avenues to Reach Customers

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 80 years, Kichler Lighting has been a trusted resource and reliable business partner for customers who value a thoughtful and expert approach to lighting delivery. Now, the brand is undertaking an innovative approach to introduce products and tools to customers.

Kichler Lighting's customers have come to expect an extraordinary partner experience, intentionally designed to help grow and enhance their businesses. With this legacy in mind, Kichler Lighting identified a number of immediate needs: (1) the flexibility of when, how, and where it can safely connect with customers, (2) better management of its product launch calendar and touchpoints, and (3) customer engagement with the brand and its products in fresh, experiential ways.

In order to address these needs, Kichler Lighting will exit its Dallas Market Center (DMC) space, effective August 2020. The decision was carefully considered and based on several factors, including, but not limited to, the desire to adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace that will best serve customers and their consumers on the path to project success.

"Pivoting away from Lightovation was not an easy or quick decision for us, and we thank the DMC for our partnership throughout the years. Challenges and obstacles often open doors for innovation, and we intend to continue to be at the forefront of customer experience and support at all levels," said Irene Tasi, President, Kichler Lighting. "In November, we will introduce digital tools and virtual events that will provide customers with experiential access to Kichler products and information. In 2021 and beyond we will continue to reinvent the customer experience by hosting exceptional in-person events that we are certain participants will find to be a thoughtful reinvestment of our engagement with them and their experience with our product."

Kichler Lighting LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Kichler Lighting products are available at independent showrooms, Lowe's, electrical and landscape distributors and online. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

MASCO CORPORATION

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

