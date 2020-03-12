WASHINGTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Kichler-Lighting-Recalls-Ceiling-Fans-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Kichler 52-inch LED Indoor Ceiling fans

Hazard: The irons (arms) that hold the ceiling fan blades can detach during use, causing the blades to fall, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Kichler for instructions on receiving a free replacement ceiling fan.

Consumer Contact:

Kichler Lighting toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kichler.com and click on "Safety Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 38,900 (in addition, about 3,160 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Kichler's indoor ceiling fans with five blades, bronze accents, etched umber glass and an integrated LED module. The fans are 52 inches wide and have a Mediterranean Walnut finish. Model number 35153 is printed on the top of the fan's motor housing.

Incidents/Injuries: Kichler has received about 62 reports of the fan blade iron breaking or detaching. Kichler has received one report of property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Lowe's and other lighting specialty stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from January 2016 through March 2020 for about $250.

Importer: Kichler Lighting LLC, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-088

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

