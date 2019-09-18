Kichler Lighting Recalls Pendant Lights Due to Fire Hazard

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary



Name of Product: Elan Shayla Mini Pendant Lights



Hazard: The light sockets can overheat, melt, or catch fire, posing a fire hazard.



Remedy: Replace



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighting fixtures and contact the store where they were purchased or Kichler Lighting directly for a free replacement lighting fixture.

Consumer Contact:

Kichler Lighting toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kichler.com and click on "Safety Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.



Recall Details



Units: About 750 (In addition, 289 were sold in Canada)



Description:

This recall involves Elan Shayla Mini Pendant Lights Models 83162, 83163, and 83164. They are chrome multi-light modern/contemporary clear glass cylinder pendant lights with one, three or nine pendant lights. The recalled chrome and clear glass multi-light fixtures each have their model numbers and date codes printed on stickers located on the inside of the ceiling canopy and on the product packaging. The product date codes are comprised of a 2-digit month and 2-digit year, for example 0513 (May 2013) through 0514 (May 2014).



Incidents/Injuries: Kichler has received about 84 consumer reports of burnt fixtures, wires or sockets, including three reports of fixture fires. No property damage or injuries have been reported.



Sold At: Lighting showrooms nationwide from May 2013 through March 2015 for between $45 and $350.

Importer: Kichler Lighting LLC, of Cleveland, Ohio



Manufactured in: China



In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php



This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.



Recall Number: 19-206



SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

