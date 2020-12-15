Kicking World Hosts 7th Annual National Showcase Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Brent Grablachoff, Owner and Coach of Kicking World, organized his National Showcase event, where high school football players from across the country showed why D1 college football programs should offer them scholarships.

Nearly 90 high school kickers from 30 states traveled to Austin, Texas where they were evaluated by the coaching staff, and performed in front of nearly 2,000 people who streamed the event live on YouTube. As of Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, over 3,300 people have seen the video.

Kicking Competition winner kicks a ball at the 2020 Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, TX

Before the event took place, Kicking World instructed each player and their families on a coronavirus action plan in order to comply with health protocols to ensure the safety of all participants, staff, and fans throughout the weekend. During the Showcase, masks and other personal protection equipment were supplied to all participants and staff.

"We built the National Showcase as a way for football kickers to prove to college coaches what they can do, so they have every opportunity available to receive a D1 scholarship offer. Despite many obstacles this year, we pulled it off and I could not be prouder of the players, their families, and all involved who made the event our most successful in the 13 years Kicking World has been operating," said Brent Grablachoff, Owner and Coach of Kicking World. "COVID-19 made us adjust our methods to ensure every participant remained safe. But it didn't stop the kickers from putting on an exhibition of impressive statistics and camp record-breaking numbers while showing college football coaches the value they could bring to their teams."

On Kicking World's website, you can see a full recap of the 2020 Kicking World National Showcase which includes detailed stats, a summary of the top performers, the live broadcast replay, and an event highlight video.

Just two days after the event, two D1 scholarships were already offered to two athletes who participated in the National Showcase. Other football kickers received scholarships from college football teams at the NAIA level as well. This is on top of Mr. Grablachoff proactively communicating with college football programs via emails, texts, and messages on social media about the kickers, and leveraging his personal relationships that have been formed by coaching football for over a decade.

Kicking World hosts over 50 annual football kicking camps in 22 states, and year-round private kicking lessons for pro, college, high school, and youth kickers. Owner & Head Coach Brent Grablachoff provides year-round kicking lessons in Texas and travels to the majority of their nationwide football kicking camps.

