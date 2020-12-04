Kickstart Your New Year and Explore New Experiences this 2021 with these Five Apps from AppGallery Today

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The happiest new year always starts with the sharing of food, well-wishes, laughter, and hearty conversations. Accompanied by the dazzling fireworks that grace us from the horizons, we are used to kickstarting the year with a resounding celebration, built up from not the obvious ornaments, but from the lights of our eyes and intimate conversations.

However, with the circumstances this year, New Year celebrations will look slightly different from the usual fanfare. But this should not stop us from celebrating the special day! New Year is all about looking at new ways to improve ourselves, exploring and creating new experiences, and making progress as we move forward into 2021.

How about exploring new ways to game, connect with friends, or even shop for your holiday gifts? With how advanced app and mobile technology have become, the whole set up is but a click and tap away. What's more, with the wide plethora of apps that AppGallery offers, there's always an interesting app for everyone.

For starters, here are five apps on AppGallery that you and your loved ones can enjoy over the New Year!

Telegram – Why Meet When You Can Telegram

There is nothing more wholesome and heart-warming than companionship from your friends and family. Although not everyone can be there physically this year, Telegram is here to bridge the spatial gap with its versatile and powerful chat features. Users not only have access to a wide variety of stickers and gifs for all their expressive needs, but also powerful photo and video editing tools to tell the story their way. The most unique feature about Telegram is its Bots feature – third-party applications that run inside the app and performs specific functions such as scheduling New Year greeting messages. From hosting party games to visiting shopping channels where you can get the best year end deals, Telegram offers unique functionalities that creates an environment that makes it feel like you're right there with your loved ones!

Summoners War – Endless Summoning Fun

New year is a time to get together with your family and friends, and creating exciting memories together for dinner banters for years to come. With the pandemic giving everyone a reason to enjoy their festive break at home, why not create epic memories with Summoner's War, an action-packed fantasy RPG with over 100 million Summoners around the world. Summoners War proves that distance is not an obstacle to have fun with your friends. Even without physical meet-ups, you can still assemble your greatest team of monsters and challenge the Tartarus' Labyrinth with your Guild Members to become the greatest summoner of all time.

Deezer – Flow Through Your Favourite Hits

Staying home this pandemic need not be gloomy and boring. Looking to play your favourite jam to set the mood? Deezer's got your back. What is so special about Deezer is the personalised recommended playlist call Flow, as well as lyrics for sing-along sessions, live radio stations for a little local flavour, and more. The pandemic is keeping everyone at home, but there's no stopping you for keep the jive going, keep the mood of your family at all time high with this music app.

TomTom Go Navigation – Plan Your Route and Travel Safe

There's nothing more comforting than knowing that you will reach your destination safe and sound, be it daily commute or cross-country drive to spend time with your loved ones. TomTom Go Navigation ensure that you get home to your loved ones in the fastest, safest way possible. The most unique feature is the detailed onscreen information served to you to ensure you're well planned for your journey, such as live traffic updates, speed camera alerts, and even offline maps in case you cruise right into a tunnel without reliable network. Staying safe is the best gift anyone can give to their family and friends, and TomTom Go Navigation helps you achieve that.

AliExpress Shopping App – Shop till You Drop with AliExpress

Shopping is many people's favorite pastime, but sadly, the rush for New Year sales are never the same again during this period. Although shopping physically at retail stores is not ideal with this pandemic, the joy of it still stays with online shopping platform at the palm of your hand. From clothes to electronics to furniture, AliExpress Shopping App has everything you need. Their catalogue is so comprehensive. There's no real reason to leave your house to do shopping anymore. With daily promotions and sales, shopping has never been easier, and value for money with AliExpress Shopping App.

AppGallery – one of the top three app marketplaces globally

AppGallery, which is HUAWEI official Android Application store, strives to become an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers. It does so by actively seeking out collaborations with top local and global app developers, and inviting them on board AppGallery. With thousands of new apps introduced everyday across 18 categories, including Entertainment, Shopping, Games and more. AppGallery offers a wide and diverse choice of apps for any occasion.

