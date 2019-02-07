Kickstarter Project Commemorates 75th Anniversary of D-Day

"Kickstarter backers can follow the Airborne Operations of WWII Paratroopers and the DC-3/C-47 Aircraft in Normandy this summer," said David O'Connor, Owner of Five Oaks Creative. "The goal is to honor the brave men who fought and died on June 6, 1944. The Kickstarter will fund a 100-page book commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. All of the historic aircraft will be featured, airborne paratrooper teams, and surviving veterans in attendance with proceeds going to Daks Over Normandy."

Kickstarter backers can:

Order different book sizes and even custom-designed versions to highlight a veteran or their personal involvement with D-Day.

Have a 'Letter from the Front' sent to a veteran from one of the Normandy towns liberated by the Allies in 1944.

Take a ride on one of the WWII-veteran C-47 Aircraft

Stretch goals include sending WWII veterans to Normandy. Official pins, caps, T-shirts, patches and military challenge coins are also featured.

The scale of this year's event will be the largest airborne operations over Normandy since WWII, involving hundreds of paratroopers. The logistics to coordinate and fund this are on an unprecedented scale. Historic aircraft from all over the Globe will gather to honor one of the most important days in modern history, June 6, 1944.

Five Oaks Creative is a results-driven firm with a focus on communications, fundraising, and marketing in the non-profit sector. David O'Connor, owner of Five Oaks, contributed to three successful Kickstarter campaigns benefiting historical preservation of WWII aircraft, totaling more than $450,000.

SOURCE Five Oaks Creative