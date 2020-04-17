Kid-Friendly Creativity in the Kitchen

Look for simple recipes kids can help create. Logically, the first step in the process is to focus on ingredients and instructions that aren't overly complicated. For example, avoid snacks that call for cutting with knives and instead try a recipe like these Frosted Watermelon Cutouts, which involves kid-friendly cookie cutters.

Be flexible. Another way to involve children is to let them help in the meal-planning routine. Because kids' desired tastes may differ from your own, be open to outside-the-box ideas like breakfast for dinner, nutritious snacks for lunch and fruit for dessert.

Take advantage of nutritious produce. Comprised of 92% water to support hydration, an option like watermelon is a source of vitamin C and other important nutrients. At only 80 calories per 2-cup serving, one watermelon provides up to three dozen servings that can be used in a variety of nutritious family recipes, and 100% of the fruit is usable between the flesh, juice and rind. For example, this recipe for Kids Watermelon Sandwich Cookies provides a sweet treat the whole family can enjoy while calling for just a few ingredients.

Visit watermelon.org for more creative ways to use the whole watermelon, including recipes and kid-friendly carvings.

Craft a Fun, Frozen Fruit

Using leftovers can make for a fun way to avoid food waste. For example, if you have extra watermelon, simply cut into 1/2-1-inch wedges and insert clean crafting sticks into the center of the rind. Put them in the freezer for at least 1 hour to create sweet watermelon ice pops.

Kids Watermelon Sandwich Cookies

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Servings: 6

12 blueberry pancakes (3-inch round), cooled to room temperature 1/2 cup white frosting 6 seedless watermelon slices (2/3-inch thick, 3-inch round), drained to remove excess moisture

Evenly frost bottom of each pancake with white frosting. Arrange six pancakes frosting side up on serving platter. Place one slice watermelon on each frosted pancake.

Top each with remaining pancakes, frosting side down. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Frosted Watermelon Cutouts

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

1 seedless watermelon, cut into 1/2-3/4-inch thick slices 1 serving vanilla yogurt 1 serving granola or similar cereal

Using cookie cutters, cut shapes out of watermelon slices. Or, if preferred, use classic cut watermelon wedges.

Frost each slice with yogurt. Sprinkle with granola.

