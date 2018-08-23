Kid Trax takes the Hasbro HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS Game for a New Spin

"The HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS ride-on by Kid Trax is the first foot-powered toy from Kid Trax and allows even younger kids the chance to play," says Milissa Rick, senior director of marketing. "This is also a completely different spin in the ride-on category; the toy is focused on snatching up as many of the toy balls as possible, just like the game."

With the HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS ride-on by Kid Trax, kids can either ride on or push the hippo around. When moving, the hippo's head moves up and down to in a chomping motion to "eat-up" the included play balls as it rolls over them. The balls are then stored in a transparent cover in the seat – perfect for playtime and cleaning up after.

The ride-on is designed for children ages 1 – 3 with a 44-pound maximum weight. The toy comes with seven colorful play balls and is best used on hard surfaces, both indoors and out.

