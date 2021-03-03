Kidd & Company, LLC Sells Family RV Group to RV Retailer, LLC

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidd & Company, LLC ("KCO"), a leading family office investment firm focused on the middle market, is pleased to announce that Family RV Group ("Family RV") has been sold to RV Retailer, LLC, the country's largest privately-held RV dealer. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Family RV is a specialty retailer of new and used recreational vehicles and related services, parts and accessories. Since KCO's initial investment in 2016, Family RV grew from four locations in Ohio and Indiana to 12 locations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia, while further expanding its relationships and reputation with the leading RV industry original equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit www.familyrvgroup.com.

Ken Heuer, KCO principal and Family RV Board member stated, "We have been honored to work with the Jung family and all of the employees of Family RV over the last five years to generate tremendous growth, jobs and prosperity for everyone involved. 2020 was a banner year for the business, and we cannot think of a better partner for Family RV than RV Retailer to continue on the growth trajectory already established." Chuck Jung, Family RV Executive Vice President, stated, "We appreciate the experience and resources that KCO brought to bear on behalf of the Company founded by our parents more than fifty years ago and are excited for the next stage of our growth." Steve Jung added, "My brother Chuck and I look forward to joining the RV Retailer team, and I know all of our store associates are excited for what lies ahead."

About Kidd & Company

Based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, KCO traces its roots to 1976 when William Kidd made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO is the private investment arm of the Kidd Family Office engaged in sponsoring private equity transactions in the lower middle market. The firm's focus is on driving superior returns by implementing fundamental strategic and operational improvements to drive above-market growth in revenue and earnings, both organically and through accretive acquisitions. The diverse skill set of its partners allows KCO to bring management, operational, sales and marketing, corporate finance and M&A expertise to bear to substantially increase the total value of its investments. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

