Kiddie Academy® Honors Essential Workers with Halloween Tribute

ABINGDON, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have put themselves at risk day after day, working to provide the services that keep our communities running. In recognition of their service to our nation during these unprecedented times, Kiddie Academy® , a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, is inspiring children and families to honor the "Real Heroes of Halloween" by dressing up as essential workers during traditional fall costume celebrations at its 260+ Academies across the U.S. "Real Heroes of Halloween" is designed to pay tribute to teachers, doctors, nurses, postal workers, firefighters, delivery people, grocery workers and any citizens that have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

During the "Real Heroes of Halloween" fall costume events, Kiddie Academy is also encouraging participating Academies to provide activities benefiting local hospitals, fire stations, grocery stores, and more. All the activities will focus on thanking local workers for their service, and include projects like handmade thank you cards, letters, artwork, and decorated photos. Additionally, the company is asking parents to post their children's costumes on social media with the hashtag #RealHeroesofHalloween in hopes of inspiring families outside of the Kiddie Academy community to use the holiday as a way to honor our nation's real heroes.

The "Real Heroes of Halloween" campaign underscores Kiddie Academy's commitment to character education. With its proprietary Character EssentialsSM curriculum, Kiddie Academy focuses on teaching children key traits like kindness, gratitude, respect and more. Richard Peterson, chief academic officer, adds, "in early childhood education, teaching good character is part of the larger picture of developing social emotional skills in young children." He also notes that studies have shown a correlation between exposure to character education programs and activities, such as the "Real Heroes of Halloween" events, and increased academic performance in school, as well as decreased disciplinary problems overall.

Kiddie Academy currently operates more than 265 locations in 30 states and the District of Columbia. With 30 new Academies expected to open in 2020, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 280 open and operating locations this year.

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

