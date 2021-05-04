Kidfresh Makes Mealtime Even Tastier with the Launch of Homestyle & Ranch-Seasoned Chicken Strips

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the brand of mouth-watering frozen kid classics with hidden veggies in every bite, announced today the introduction of its new Homestyle and Ranch-Seasoned Chicken Strips. The strips are joining the delicious Kidfresh roster that already includes better-for-you meals kids love such as Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese, Chicken Meatballs, Homestyle Waffles and more.

Kidfresh Homestyle Chicken Strips Kidfresh Ranch-Seasoned Chicken Strips

The new Chicken Strips keep Kidfresh's promise to offer families a fast and delicious mealtime solution made with high-quality ingredients. Kidfresh Chicken Strips are made with white meat chicken, with no rib meat and raised with no antibiotics, wholegrain breading and hidden pureed cauliflower. They're available in two delicious varieties: Homestyle and Ranch-Seasoned. They're packed with 12g of protein and 14g of whole grains per serving. Like all Kidfresh products, the Chicken Strips are picky-eater tested and approved, providing mealtime satisfaction for all.

"We are happy to continue to provide families with delicious and healthy food options that we know kids love," said Matt Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Kidfresh. "Our new Chicken Strips are an exciting addition, and the unique ranch-seasoning flavor is sure to be a family favorite."

The Kidfresh Chicken Strips are the brand's second innovation of the year following the Kidfresh Real Fruit Pops that launched in February. The Real Fruit Pops mark Kidfresh's first product within the novelties category. This cool and refreshing snack is made with real fruit, real juice, and only 5g of sugar. Kidfresh Real Fruit Pops are available in two delicious varieties: Strawberry and Berry Cherry Punch.

The new Homestyle and Ranch-Seasoned Chicken Strips are available in 12oz bags and with an MSRP of $7.99. They are available on Kidfresh.com and rolling out in retailers nationwide. For more information on Kidfresh, please visit www.kidfresh.com.

About Kidfresh

Kidfresh is a leader in frozen kids' meals packed with high-quality ingredients and hidden vegetables. Created by parents, for parents, with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh knows the importance of nutrition and how it impacts the development of children. Kidfresh is the healthy solution to today's busy parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' food options that the whole family loves. Kidfresh offerings are made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and are frozen immediately after being cooked to preserve the nutrients and flavors while extending the shelf life. Now available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide, Kidfresh is also committed to making the earth a better place and uses BPA Free packaging, Phthalate-free bowls, and 100% recycled paperboard. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

