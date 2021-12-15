Kidney Disease Market Size Worth $133,444.71 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Kidney Disease Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Diagnosis, Treatment); End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global kidney disease market is expected to reach US$ 133,444.71 million by 2027 from US$ 81,128.11 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on kidney disease market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00014589

Kidney Diseases Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; AbbVie's Inc; Pfizer Inc; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Amgen Inc; Sysmex Corp; Fresenius Medical Care SE & Co. KGaA; Siemens Healthineers AG are among the key companies operating in the kidney diseases market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2020 , Teva declared new strategic focus in the Japanese market. This strategy will focus on commercializing a selection of complex generics, specialty assets and other pipeline opportunities.

, Teva declared new strategic focus in the Japanese market. This strategy will focus on commercializing a selection of complex generics, specialty assets and other pipeline opportunities. In June 2020 , The Japanese New Drug Application (JNDA) approved Duvroq (daprodustat) tablets, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), that has application in the treatment of patients with anaemia due to chronic kidney disease. Daprodustat product is approved as a treatment for anaemia due to CKD only in Japan . The approval for other regions is under process. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. solely distribute Duvroq product as per the strategic commercialization deal announced in 2018.

, The Japanese New Drug Application (JNDA) approved Duvroq (daprodustat) tablets, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), that has application in the treatment of patients with anaemia due to chronic kidney disease. Daprodustat product is approved as a treatment for anaemia due to CKD only in . The approval for other regions is under process. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. solely distribute Duvroq product as per the strategic commercialization deal announced in 2018. In May 2019 , Pfizer Inc in collaboration with Merck KGaA has developed BAVENCIO (avelumab) in combination with INLYTA (axitinib) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This drug has received approval from FDA.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region among all other regions. The growth of the market in the region is expected to grow faster due to factors such as increasing product offerings by local players, improving kidney disease guidelines, and rising investments and improving healthcare facilities.

The North American region holds the largest market share of the market and is expected to grow due to increase in the rapidly growing end-stage renal diseases, presence of key market players and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes. In addition, there is also a boom in public healthcare expenditure and an increase in the awareness programs that are further expected to stimulate the growth of the kidney disease market in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for the kidney disease market. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders (CKD) and growing number of product launches by key players. For instance, in 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that an estimated 0.7 million people were treated for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the U.S. The prevalence of ESRD more than doubled between 1990 and 2016. Moreover, the rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, coupled with other chronic diseases, are also expected to drive the prevalence of kidney diseases, which will eventually offer a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. Increasing geriatric population is also one of the major drivers for this market as aging is the prominent risk factor responsible for growing incidences of renal diseases. For instance, according to a study published by the Population Reference Bureau in 2019, the population age 65 years in the U.S. is expected to double by 2060. As per published estimates, the population of 65 years of age group is estimated to reach 95 million by 2060. Furthermore, the continuous support from the U.S. government will offer lucrative opportunities in the country. For instance, in 2019, President Donald J. Trump signed the Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health, the nation's first kidney health strategy aims to reduce the number of Americans with kidney failure by 25% over the next decade.

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Kidney Diseases in Kidney Disease Market:

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common and life-threatening condition that affects 1 in 10 people worldwide. High blood pressure and diabetes were the two major causes in 75% of kidney failure cases between 2015 and 2017. Moreover, according to a study published by National Kidney Foundation in 2020, around 35.0% of the diabetic population above age 20 years would develop chronic kidney disease over the period of time.

As per the data published by National Kidney Foundation Inc., in 2020, CKD is likely to cause more deaths than prostate cancer or breast cancer. It is an under-recognized emergency health condition among people. 1 in 3 American adults (about 80 million people) is at risk due to CKD.

According to the estimates given by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, 1 in 3 adults with diabetes and 1 in 5 adults with high blood pressure might have chronic kidney disease. In 2015, 30.3 million people in the US had diabetes as per the American Diabetes Association. According to the CDC, in 2014, around 118,000 people in the US started the treatment for end-stage renal disease, and the number of people for treatment is expected to increase as more people become aware of this condition. Moreover, the CDC states that around 96% of the people with kidney damage are not aware of having chronic kidney disease, which indicates the underlying market prospective in the kidney disease market. These factors are expected to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

Kidney Disease Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the kidney disease market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is further sub-segmented into blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, and others. The treatment segment accounted for more than 56.80% of the market share in 2019. In terms end user, the kidney disease market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. However, the pandemic has offered vital growth opportunities for the players operating in the kidney disease market. The opportunities were provided due to rising numbers of patients affected by the coronavirus. For instance, according to the American Society of Nephrology report in response to COVID-19, half coronavirus positive patients admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) experience kidney failure that requires some form of dialysis. The report stated that ~ 10% to 50% of patients in ICU showed kidney failure, nearly 17% of patients required urgent dialysis, and 46% of people has shown some forms of acute kidney injury (AKI). Across the North American region, the US has registered the highest numbers of patients affected by the coronavirus. For instance, as per CDC data, as of 24 September 2020, 6,916,292 was the total number of patients infected by a coronavirus. Thus, the rising numbers of patients are at higher risk of getting affected for acute kidney injury (AKI), including tubular injury with septic shock, micro inflammation, increased blood clotting, and probable direct infection of the kidney. Therefore, it is expected to raise the demand for kidney disease management products leading to market growth in the coming future.

