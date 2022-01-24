Kidney Stones Market Size to Grow by USD 416.09 Mn | Growing Popularity of Digital Flexible Ureteroscopes to Boost Growth | Technavio

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Competitive Scenario

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing high-quality products to compete in the kidney stones market.

Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Pfizer Inc. are some of the major market participants. Some of the vendors are also engaging in strategic partnerships and merging with upcoming start-ups to strengthen their product portfolio and geographical outreach.

Companies are engaging in launching innovative products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the stakeholders from the healthcare industry. For instance, Aristo Pharma GmbH offers Flodart Tablet PR which is an alpha-adrenergic antagonist and is used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. Bausch Health Companies Inc. offers CUPRIMINE is a type of medicine that is called as a copper-chelating agent. With more companies engaging in restructuring leaderships and launching innovative products, the market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Kidney Stones Market is segmented as below:

Type

Thiazide Diuretic



Pain Relievers



Antibiotics



Others

The Thiazide Diuretic type segment held the largest kidney stones market share in 2021. This segment is likely to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast period as they are effective in reducing stone recurrence, at least in part by reducing urine calcium loss and supersaturation. The increase in the use of thiazide diuretics in kidney stone treatment will enhance the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

In terms of Geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global kidney stones market in 2021. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high demand for superior medical technologies, the increased adoption of minimally invasive treatment options such as ureteroscopy (URS), the existing advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, and the strong market presence of the leading vendors.

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kidney stones market report covers the following areas:

Kidney Stones Market size

Kidney Stones Market trends

Kidney Stones Market industry analysis

A significant rise in the popularity of digital flexible ureteroscopes is one of the key drivers for the kidney stones market growth. However, the significant fall in the number of urologists is a key challenge for the kidney stones market growth.

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Key Highlight

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kidney stones market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kidney stones market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kidney stones market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kidney stones market vendors

Kidney Stones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 416.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

