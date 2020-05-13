Kidoodle.TV is Coming Soon to New VIDAA-Enabled Hisense Devices

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the global launch of Hisense's newly updated Smart TV operating system (VIDAA), A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is pleased to announce the release of its kids-only streaming service, Kidoodle.TV®, to millions of Hisense customers through new VIDAA-enabled devices. The arrangement will see the Kidoodle.TV channel being added to home screens on all VIDAA-enabled Hisense Smart TVs (2019 and up).

Kidoodle.TV officially available on VIDAA-Enabled TVs for families around the world.

"Bringing child-focused content to our TV screens is now more important than ever with families searching for safe, quality content for their children," says Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for Hisense's VIDAA platform. "And bringing Kidoodle.TV to our platform is part of our mission to ensure that our customers have access to the best free, advertising-supported content in one easily accessible, curated experience."

Families with VIDAA-enabled Hisense Smart TVs will have access to the Kidoodle.TV service with over 21,000 episodes of kid-focused content, all within a safe environment where every episode has been vetted.

"With recent, dramatic increases in viewership, we are highly aware of the demand for quality content during these difficult times. With over 21,000 episodes, we have one of the largest streaming libraries for kids. We are committed to increasing and refreshing our library on a regular basis to support our viewers while providing maximum value to parents who are able to access the Kidoodle.TV channel without a fee," said Neil Gruninger, APMC's President and Chief Product Officer.

Gruninger adds, "We are aware that families are experiencing subscription fatigue and have seen significant increases in usage across our ad-supported service in the last two months as parents look for support from child-friendly platforms." Usage on the Kidoodle.TV service had a 150% increase spike as of late-April. "We believe this collaboration with Hisense is the perfect way to quickly reach and support millions of families with our Safe Streaming™ option."

The Kidoodle.TV channel will hit Hisense Smart TVs in spring of 2020 in over 120 territories globally.

About Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ channel committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 140 countries, on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV is the place where parents and caregivers can trust that their children will be safe and not be exposed to something harmful or inappropriate. Every piece of content available on Kidoodle.TV is strictly vetted by caring people committed to protecting children! Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability may vary by location and will change from time to time.

