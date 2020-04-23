KidPass Launches Nationally With Online Classes & $100,000 Grant for Families

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KidPass.com, the largest online marketplace for kids activities, has launched online classes nationwide to help families discover and attend activities while at home. The online classes, which can be booked on www.kidpass.com, are live and interactive and hosted by individual teachers, as well as leading kids programs including Gymboree, My Gym, Little Learners Zone, FunikiJam Music, iCanMandarin, Super Soccer Stars, and more. Kids can choose from thousands of classes from over 4,000+ instructors — everything from art and music to yoga, dance, tutoring, and foreign languages — right from the comfort of their living room. Parents can purchase classes individually, sign up for discounted subscription plans or join free daily classes on the KidPass Live Stage.

KidPass.com, the leading website for kids activities, now offers the largest selection of online classes, connecting teachers and children across the U.S. KidPass is also providing $100,000 in free class grants for families in need, as well as free daily classes.

"Supporting our community during these difficult times is of utmost importance to us at KidPass," said Solomon Liou, KidPass' co-founder and CEO. "We've seen an unprecedented surge in demand for online activities for kids of all ages from toddlers to ages 18+. Over 500,000 families depend on KidPass to provide enrichment, community, and connection for their children. With the launch of online classes, children across all 50 states can now learn theater from actors in Los Angeles, STEAM from scientists in the Bay Area, and painting from artists in New York City."

In addition, the company has announced the launch of the KidPass Cares initiative to support families and teachers who are facing financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. With thousands of schools on part-time schedules or fully closed, parents are looking online for classes more than ever. For families, KidPass is offering $100,000 in free class grants to make classes accessible to those in need. Up to $50 per eligible family can be applied to any enrollment, and KidPass hopes to increase these grants with the help of additional corporate sponsors.

To support teachers, KidPass is offering 100% of class proceeds directly to their exclusive teachers now through May 31, 2020. The company has also made its online class hosting platform free to use. "Thousands of teachers and instructors around the world are finding themselves without income during this time and we're here to help support them in bringing their classes online," said Liou. "We're all in this together. With the KidPass Cares initiative, we are committed to supporting families and teachers in need, and paving a new era of online learning in a way that's never been done before."

About KidPass

KidPass.com is the leading website for parents to discover and book the best kids activities and online classes. Over 500,000 activities have been booked on KidPass across 4,000 activity providers and 20 categories including music, arts, sports, dance, tutoring, and online classes. Parents can purchase classes individually or sign up for monthly membership plans that offer exclusive perks and savings of up to 70% off. Learn more at www.kidpass.com.

Media Kit: https://kidp.as/mediakit2020

Media Contact: Nina Fisher, [email protected], (888) 465-4372

Related Files

KidPass Logo.png

KidPass Logo with Activities Grid.jpg

Related Images

kidpass-launches-online-classes.jpg

KidPass launches online classes reaching 500,000 students across the U.S.

KidPass.com, the leading website for kids activities, now offers the largest selection of online classes, connecting teachers and children across the U.S. KidPass is also providing $100,000 in free class grants for families in need, as well as free daily classes.

image2.png

image3.png

SOURCE KidPass