Kidpik Launches First Boy's Collection for Summer 2020

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik announces the launch of its debut boy's collection! Introducing the excitement and convenience moms and girls have come to love for all. Kidpik brings the store to your home and will have him looking forward to a curated delivery that's personalized just for him and filled with styles to get excited about. Each shipment will arrive at your doorstep with 7 high-quality pieces of trend right styles, that create 3 mix and match outfits, including shoes!

New kidpik Boy's Collection kidpik Boy's Collection Launching Summer 2020

Kidpik rose to overwhelming popularity with its personalized fashion subscription boxes for girls that have helped parents navigate the challenges of shopping for age-appropriate, fashionable and coordinated outfits. Now available for boys, members and new subscribers can sign up to try kidpik's boys fashion service risk free–there are no styling fees, and shipping returns and exchanges are free–allowing members to conveniently try on new items in the comfort of their home for 7 days before purchasing.

"We are thrilled to introduce kidpik for boys. Over the years we've continued to receive many requests for kidpik boxes for boys from our valued customers and our social community. Now that our unique concept is proven with strong and steady growth, we look forward to making parents' lives easier by styling their boys too," said Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

Adored by busy moms and kids that prefer to make their own fashion decisions, the incredible value kidpik offers combined with its convenient and risk-free personal styling service has resulted in over 9,000 5-star reviews. Available in sizes 4-16 clothing and footwear sizes 9-6, boys can take on the heat in style with kidpik. Subscribers can keep the entire box for just $95 (a 30% off discount code is applied when members keep-all), bringing each fashion item to approximately $13.50.

Each kidpik "pik" has everything kids need to express their individual style; the brand's team of seasoned fashion experts styles each box to the subscriber's unique preferences with assistance from kidpik's proprietary algorithms. Whether your boy likes to dress in the classics, won't wear anything but activewear, or likes to rock with an urban edge, he is sure to enjoy kidpik's new boys Summer 2020 collection. Collection highlights include on-trend tie dye prints, plaids, stripes and our customer-favorite graphic tees—crafted in soft knit cottons, French terry cloth, lightweight denim and other easy-to-wear and comfortable materials. Each item is designed in-house with fashion and functionality in mind, ensuring the pieces are versatile, well fit and instantly loved.

Members can customize their subscription model to suit their individual budgets–opting to choose a box every 1, 2 or 3 month–and can pause or cancel at any time. As part of kidpik's introductory offer, parents can subscribe now to receive their boy's first kidpik fashion box at 50% off with code BOY50. The collection will officially release mid-June, 2020, just in time for summer.

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for kids in sizes 4-16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com.

