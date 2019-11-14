Kidpik Launches Shop Feature for Click-to-Buy Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the leading fashion subscription service for girls, launches shop kidpik, allowing customers to click-to-buy its accessibly priced, fashionable collection with no subscription required. Shoppers can now browse kidpik's seasonal collections by category and click to add individual items to cart, creating their very own looks. Shop kidpik also presents a variety of pre-styled outfits curated by kidpik's team of fashion experts.

Shop kidpik Holiday 2019 Collection Shop kidpik Holiday 2019 Outfit

"Shop kidpik was created to allow more flexibility for the consumer when it comes to shopping our brand. This method is ideal for subscribers who want to build off of the looks we personalize for them, or those who feel a subscription might not be right for them at the moment and prefer to stock up on their favorite kidpik fashion pieces each season," says Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

Launching with the holiday collection, items available from shop kidpik range in price from $10.50 - $49.50, and are available in sizes 4-16, and shoes in sizes 9 - 6. The offerings are equal parts cozy and festive, and customers can shop items by category or by outfits. Jeweled faux fur baseball jackets, festive plaids, and sparkly party dresses are standouts to the latest collection, accompanied by fan-favorite everyday essentials, such as jeans, fun graphic tees, fashion sneakers and runway active styles. Customers still have the option to "subscribe and save," and will receive 30% off each fashion box when they keep every item as part of a subscription.

Kidpik is devoted to helping girls discover their true sense of style and learn to express themselves confidently through fashion. For customers who want to shop kidpik, and don't want to go the styling journey alone, the "outfits" section does the styling for them, presenting a variety of winter-perfect outfits that can be purchased with no subscription required. Shoppers can also visit @kidpik on Instagram to get inspired by our stylists' work before creating their own looks using shop kidpik!

kidpik is available on major affiliate networks, including rewardStyle and Pepper Jam.

ABOUT KIDPIK

Combining the luxury of a personal stylist with the convenience of at home try-ons, kidpik takes the stress out of any early morning routine by delivering its proprietary brand of high-quality girls apparel straight to your door commitment free and at affordable prices. Ranging from sizes 4-16 and footwear from sizes 9-6, the average style costs $13.50 per piece when the entire box is purchased. Customers can select to receive a box delivery every 1, 2 or 3 months. There is no styling fee, shipping is free, and returns and exchanges are easy with the enclosed pre-paid envelope. www.kidpik.com.

