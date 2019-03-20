kidpik Relaunches basics by kidpik a Colorful Spring 2019 Collection of 'not so basic basics'

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the subscription box for girls that love head-to-toe fashion, has relaunched basics by kidpik, a new collection of kids fashion basics in super-soft and stretchy fabrics, and in a rainbow of colors. This new collection of 'not so basic basics' includes essential fashion pieces that girls need in multiples.

basics by kidpik spring tees basics by kidpik spring fashion

Parents can easily shop as well as save on all the "must have" basics that a girl needs, tops and bottoms, dresses, and shoes. All items are priced as '2 for', buy two of the same item and receive up to 30% off – a greater value on items that are already well priced starting at $7.50.

Designed with fashion in mind, basics by kidpik is the perfect foundation for layering and refreshing fashion items from her wardrobe and kidpik subscription boxes. Girls can expect everything from seamless tanks to basic and fashion tees, our bestselling pencil skirts and super soft skinny jeans, plus stylish dresses, sneakers and sandals.

From the first touch, parents and girls will be amazed how super-soft and comfy all of the items are. Many tops come in rayon/spandex blend, making them stretchy, comfy and with a beautiful drape. Garment dyed tops and bottoms—made with 100% cotton or with a touch of added spandex for comfort-- are colorful, soft, vibrant, and stay true to size, wear after wear, without shrinkage. Color choice is an important focus for basics by kidpik, and all items are offered in a rainbow of fashion colors. kidpik is offered in a rainbow of colors as well as basic shades of white, navy, and khaki perfect for school uniform dressing.

Girls love denim, especially from basics by kidpik. From denim jeggings to skinny and straight leg silhouettes are a great fit for girls that love style and comfort. All jeans styles feature cotton/spandex blends that provide stretch and comfort in a variety of fits and washes. All styles have adjustable waistbands for the perfect fit!

"basics by kidpik are soft, comfortable, colorful and always fashionable – that's why we call them 'not so basic basics'. We're happy to relaunch our basics by kidpik site with a greater selection of styles and colors to refresh and build on a girl's wardrobe needs," says Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

Kidpik, celebrating its third birthday this month, offers uniquely designed, limited-edition custom styled high-quality kids' fashion apparel, footwear and accessories in sizes 4-16 and shoes up to size 6. kidpik combines personal styling with the excitement of unboxing experience and the convenience of home try on.

For more information please visit https://www.kidpik.com or contact Mary Robertson, Director of Publicity at mrobertson@kidpik.com or Nataly Blumberg at The Bromley Group at nblumberg@tbg-world.com .

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for their 30-year commitment to style, quality and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. Kidpik is the best clothing subscription box for girls ages 3-12, offering customized, coordinated quality fashion, delivered commitment free to your door. Each season kidpik offers exclusive fashion clothes designed in-house. See more at www.kidpik.com

