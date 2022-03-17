KIDPIK Teams Up with Disney to Celebrate the Release of Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("kidpik" or the "Company") has teamed up with Disney in celebration of the release of Disney's Cheaper by the Dozen, a fresh take on the classic film, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. The film is set to release on March 18, 2022 streaming exclusively on Disney+.



KIDPIK Pre-Styled Fashion Box: The FASHIONISTA Disney's Cheaper by the Dozen Streaming March 18 on Disney+

Cheaper by the Dozen tells the heart-warming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers: Zoey, Paul, Deja, Ella, DJ, Harley, Haresh, Luca, Luna, Bronx, Bailey and Seth. While managing their family business and getting their kids off to school, the Bakers seem to always find themselves in hilarious situations, such as competing in impromptu dance offs at basketball games and learning the latest TikTok moves from one of the family's two sets of twins. The fun yet hectic daily routine of families is what KIDPIK strives to streamline by helping parents with expertly styled, head-to-toe outfits curated for their child and delivered to their door.

To make those code red mornings easier, KIDPIK's stylists curated four fashion boxes featuring adorable grab-and-go looks. Customers can shop these boxes: "The Fashionista," "The Social Media Maven," "The Go-Getter" and "The Sports Fan."

Curated for boys and girls, sizes 2-16 clothing and shoes sizes 7-6, parents can help their kids jump into these stylish looks to make their own hectic mornings easier. There will be more time for family fun with KIDPIK's boxes that will have kids styled and ready to go in a flash.

The special fashion boxes are available to purchase with no subscription required, starting from $89.25. Each box comes with 7 pieces of fashion that can be mixed and matched to create multiple looks. The limited-edition fashion boxes are available for purchase with or without shoes and include a fun accessory.

Visit www.kidpik.com/dozen to shop the KIDPIK limited-edition fashion boxes and mark your calendar for Cheaper by the Dozen's release on March 18, 2022 exclusively on Disney+.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, https://shop.kidpik.com/.

