Kids Call the Shots at the Boy Scouts of America's Virtual Family Fun Fest on August 8th

"For many families, uncertainty has put experiences that bring joy on hold. We are excited to offer a unique escape where children will be empowered to build their adventure and their confidence as they embark on a new school year," said Roger C. Mosby, president and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America. "This event is a snapshot of how Scouting uses fun and adventure to help children build character, confidence and resilience, which will be important for them this year and into the future."

Families can join on Facebook Live during part, or all, of this activity-packed three-hour event, during which attendees will get to build a DIY water rocket, go on an insider tour of NASCAR driver Joey Logano's Ford Mustang GT and help build an ultimate derby car that will compete for a championship title at the Ultimate BSA Speedway event happening on September 12th.

Working with AdoptAClassroom.org, the event will also invite participants to thank and support teachers who are working to inspire safe learning environments in the new school year.

"We're so grateful the Boy Scouts of America chose AdoptAClassroom.org as their service partner for the Family Fun Fest," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "We admire their commitment to teaching young people how to be good citizens and give back. This year more than ever before, it's essential we support our nation's K-12 teachers, as they continue to give so much to their students, every single day."

To learn more about the Family Fun Fest, visit www.scouting.org/familyfunfest.

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®" The Scouting organization is composed of more than 2.1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

