Kids' Chance of America and State Organizations Celebrate 2019 Awareness Week

Collectively, Kids' Chance organizations have awarded more than 7,300 scholarships across the country, totaling over 24 million dollars. Kids' Chance Awareness Week is designed to increase visibility and spread the word about Kids' Chance scholarship opportunities. As this is our fifth Awareness Week, we also aim to strengthen the relationships and advocacy we've built over the past four years.

Kids' Chance currently has a presence in 47 states. Kids' Chance of America's goal is to improve our state organizations so we can reach all eligible students. Find out if there's a Kids' Chance in your state.

Our latest video shows you how you can help us find more eligible applicants through our Planning for the Future initiative – and we need your help!

We welcome you to join our community of supporters and help us spread the word about this great organization and our mission. Together we can achieve our goal of More Money for More Kids!

For more information, please visit our website at www.kidschance.org.

Kids' Chance Awareness Week is November 11-15, 2019.

