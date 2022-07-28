Kids Digital Advertising Market to Register CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031, TMR Report

Kids digital advertising companies leverage extensive use of social media platforms by children to post persuasive content

Availability of high-speed Internet that provides instant access to information underscores growth of kids digital advertising market

Advantage of kids digital advertising to create direct link between companies and customer attracts investment

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR report for kids digital advertising market growth analysis estimates the said market to exceed a value of US$ 21.1 Bn by 2031. Advent of 5G network as well as easy availability of 4G/LTE networks for instant access to information is anticipated to propel the kids digital advertising market.

Besides, kids digital advertising is modelled to create a direct link between companies and the customer. This attracts investment for mass production of goods, and increases the volume of sales. Resultantly, digital advertising helps to increase profit of manufacturers, and consumers receive products at a lower price.

Asia Pacific held a significant 23.8% share of kids digital advertising market in 2021. Substantial use of social media and growing adoption of mobiles are key factors behind the growth of kids digital advertising market in the region.

Kids Digital Advertising Market – Key findings of the Report

Large budgets of companies for digital marketing to build the brand, expand market reach, and improve ROI is fuelling the growth of kids digital advertising market. Companies are targeting kids via their social media activity on various platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and educational apps and posting persuasive content.

Extensive use of technology by children, and the channels they engage in enable digital advertisers to promote their products, brands, and services via digital channels. Digital advertisers promote via various types of advertisements, which is likely to benefit the kids digital advertising market

Incessant penetration of the Internet has revolutionized the world, benefitting enterprises, industries, and end users. Furthermore, increase in use of mobile Internet has led rapid increase in the development of mobile applications. This, along with rise in adoption of smartphones among kids is anticipated to boost the kids digital advertising market.

Based on component, the digital segment held a key 58.3% of the kids digital advertising market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue to remain significant during the forecast period. Array of digital platforms including social media, email, mobile apps, affiliate programs, search engines, and websites to carry out digital advertising demonstrates growth of digital segment

The mobile platform segment held the leading 66.4% share of kids digital advertising market in 2021. Growing practice of mobile advertising as it reaches people in real-time, and attribute of mobile advertising to create content that can be shared and reaction of user instantly tracked cements the growth of mobile platform.

North America and Europe are key regions in the kids digital advertising market. Immense popularity of social media and video ads that account as the highest growing ad format spell growth in kids digital advertising market in these regions.

Kids Digital Advertising Market – Growth Drivers

Efforts of companies to engage in digital advertising to leverage social media activity of children for marketing objectives fuels the growth of kids digital advertising market

Valuable business outcomes of various types of advertising tools such as social media advertising, display advertising, paid search advertising, and broadcast advertising attracts adoption

Kids Digital Advertising Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the kids digital advertising market are;

Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com inc.

Baidu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

KIDOZ Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SuperAwesome Trading Limited

Alioze

Applovin Corporation

Blue Wheel Media Inc.

Google LLC

Meta Platform Inc.

Stryde

SuperAwesome Trading Limited

We Are Family

The kids digital advertising market is segmented as follows;

Kids Digital Advertising Market, by Component

TV

Digital

Kids Digital Advertising Market, by Ad Format

Display Ads

Social Media

Native Advertising

Search Ads

Video Ads

Others

Kids Digital Advertising Market, by Platform (Digital)

Mobile

Desktop & Laptops

DOOH

Kids Digital Advertising Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

