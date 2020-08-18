Kids Eyewear Company, Jonas Paul Eyewear, Lands No. 573 on 2020 Inc. 5000 List

"When my wife, Laura, and I launched Jonas Paul Eyewear after the birth of our son, we had no idea that the business would grow to what it is today. We had hopes and dreams, of course, that our responding to a challenging situation with a mindset of helping others would make a significant impact in the world, but are truly encouraged that the company has become what it is today," said Ben Harrison, CEO and co-founder of Jonas Paul Eyewear. "We cannot express how grateful we are to the families and customers who have supported this mission and walked alongside us in this journey."

Ben and Laura Harrison founded Jonas Paul Eyewear in 2013 after their son, Jonas, was born with a rare eye condition that rendered him blind, self-funded the venture for two years before securing a seed round in 2015. One of the investors in this round was Cliff Bartow, former CEO of Lenscrafters. Shortly thereafter, the brand launched the first children's home try-on kit for consumers and added a state-of-the-art lab to the Grand Rapids headquarters, where the company fulfills prescriptions in-house. In 2018, Jonas Paul added more industry executives to its list of investors in a Seed Plus investment round, where Kerry Bradley, former CEO of Luxottica Retail North America, and Dave Browne, former Co-CEO of Luxottica Group, participated.

Today, the brand offers a full collection of kids and teen prescription glasses with over 100 different styles for ages 4-16, as well as a line of non-prescription sunglasses for kids. The kids glasses and teen glasses range from $79 to $89, including prescription lenses, with prescription sunglasses and blue light blocking lenses available. Conveniently, they also offer an at-home try-on program. With each purchase, Jonas Paul Eyewear helps provide sight to children and families in need through their Buy Sight, Give Sight program, which has helped 255,922+ people around the world to date in need of care for preventative blindness.

In addition to their online direct-to-consumer business, Jonas Paul Eyewear is also available in over 3,200 optical centers nationwide, including 2800 Walmart Vision Centers, over 200 Eyemart Express locations, and will soon be available in all BJ's Wholesale locations.

