Kids II Recalls All Rocking Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths
Apr 26, 2019, 12:01 ET
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/kids-ii-recalls-all-rocking-sleepers-due-to-reports-of-deaths
Recall Summary
Name of Product: All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers
Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.
Consumer Contact: Consumers should call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954
8:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kids2.com and click on "IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION" for more information.
Recall Details
Units: Approximately 694,000
Description: All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers. A full list of the names and model numbers affected is below:
|
Style
|
Product Name
|
10081
|
Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|
10126
|
Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy
|
10127
|
Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
|
10148
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
|
10178
|
Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|
10289
|
Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
|
10292
|
Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper Dayton
|
10320
|
Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb
|
10380
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
|
10568
|
Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
|
10729
|
Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
|
10872
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
|
10888
|
DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley
|
10890
|
DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington
|
11021
|
Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
|
11022
|
Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
|
11063
|
Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley
|
11164
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
|
11171
|
Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
|
11357
|
Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
|
11429
|
Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
|
11714
|
DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders
|
11792
|
Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan
|
11894
|
Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN
|
11895
|
Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI
|
11962
|
Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn
|
12115
|
Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display
|
60130
|
Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
|
60131
|
Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|
60163
|
Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|
60327
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
|
60328
|
Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
|
60331
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
|
60401
|
Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
|
60600
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
|
60635
|
Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
|
All cloth component parts of the models identified above
Incidents/Injuries: Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
Sold at: Major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.
Importer: Kids II, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia
Manufactured in: China
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or teletypewriter at (301) 595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800
Recall Number: 19-112
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Share this article