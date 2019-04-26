WASHINGTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/kids-ii-recalls-all-rocking-sleepers-due-to-reports-of-deaths

Recall Summary

Name of Product: All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

Consumer Contact: Consumers should call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954

8:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kids2.com and click on "IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: Approximately 694,000

Description: All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers. A full list of the names and model numbers affected is below:



Style

Number Product Name 10081 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper 10126 Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy 10127 Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy 10148 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe 10178 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper 10289 Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge 10292 Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper Dayton 10320 Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb 10380 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion 10568 Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper 10729 Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper 10872 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra 10888 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley 10890 DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington 11021 Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts 11022 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms 11063 Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley 11164 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion 11171 Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES 11357 Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper DAYTON 11429 Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden 11714 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders 11792 Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan 11894 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN 11895 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI 11962 Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn 12115 Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display 60130 Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine 60131 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper 60163 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper 60327 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson 60328 Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse 60331 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb 60401 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels 60600 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow 60635 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

All cloth component parts of the models identified above

Incidents/Injuries: Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Sold at: Major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.

Importer: Kids II, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured in: China

