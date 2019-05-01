Kids 'R' Kids of Southshore and Kids 'R' Kids of Waterset Celebrate Their Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership

DULUTH, Ga., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy locations in the southern Tampa area have recently celebrated their grand re-openings under the new ownership of Peter Smith.

Peter Smith has recently acquired Kids 'R' Kids of Southshore and Kids 'R' Kids of Waterset. These locations were previously owned and operated by Carrie and Kevin Elwell, who have recently retired. The grand re-opening for Kids 'R' Kids of Waterset was held on April 6th, 2019 and the grand re-opening for Kids 'R' Kids of South Shore was hosted on April 13th, 2019, with festivities from 10 - 2 PM. In attendance were new owner Peter Smith and his wife Sue and various members of the Kids 'R' Kids Franchise Support Center, who have been working alongside the schools and new owner.

With a large variety of games and entertainment from a bounce house to a petting zoo, both events had a large turnout. The two schools are currently open and enrolling.

Peter Smith is the CEO, President and Co-Founder of Kid Orange Tech™. His company Kid Orange Tech, along with a strategic partnership with Age of Learning®, provides the award-winning ABCmouse.com® for school programs to early childhood education centers. Due to this long partnership with the Kids 'R' Kids family since 2012, Peter Smith had this to say, "I've been a part of the Kids 'R' Kids family for 7 years and since then my team has developed an ABCmouse activity alignment program for the Kids 'R' Kids First Class® Core Curriculum. Over the last few years I've developed a great passion for Early Childhood Education and I'm fully committed to bringing the best early childhood education experience to both communities in the southern Tampa area."

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies focus on providing secure, nurturing, and educational environments for children six weeks - 12 years, and their families. Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned and operated organization that ranks in the top three nationwide for franchised early childhood education centers. If you are interested in owning your own business and making a difference in your community, you can find more information by going to www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Kids 'R' Kids International, Inc.

