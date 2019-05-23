Kids Science Labs Accelerates Growth

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids Science Labs, the country's leading hands-on science (STEAM) retail brand for kids, is opening two new state-of-the-art learning centers this June.

What began as a single location in 2011 has grown into a nationally recognized brand that is teaching kids problem-solving, creativity and innovation. Started by two dads and engineers, Shegan Campbell and Keith Norsym, the science-learning centers run classes, camps and events for children that enable them to explore their world through hands-on experiments all year round.

Hands-on science for kids ages 2-14 yrs old

With computer programming and STEM fields expanding at rapid rates, parents and kids are searching for opportunities to gain an early advantage, even before pre-school. With its passionate teachers, innovative learning spaces and dynamic LIFE'S Curriculum, Kids Science Labs enables kids to truly outperform in all academic fields. "Our children's success is no longer defined by knowing facts. The ability to solve new, unique and challenging problems will enable our children's future success no matter their chosen career," said Keith Norsym, co-founder of Kids Science Labs. As they discover how a bicycle works, why a car slides on ice or why fruits have different types of skin, "kids practice courageous and creative critical thinking to develop new solutions," he added.

To celebrate the expansion, the two new locations will offer Grand Opening events on June 1 at their Roscoe Village and Vernon Hills locations.

About Kids Science Labs

Kids Science Labs, based in Chicago, was founded by two dads and engineers who wanted to solve a problem. The problem was "kids love science before they can speak; they love mixing, building, figuring out how to unlock cabinets, and what happens to shaving cream when you smear it on the floor. So why is it that kids love science until 5th grade and then treat science as if it were boring, too difficult or just not cool?"

Since opening the first center in 2011, Kids Science Labs has taught over 100,000 students at their centers located in Chicago and Seattle. As the company continues to expand nationally, kids ages 2-14 years old are becoming better problem solvers and critical thinkers through hands-on science experiments. Parents see their children gain confidence and learn core science concepts, all while having fun and exploring questions they are interested in.

Kids Science Labs is on a mission to enable the next generation of creative thinkers by using science and questions that kids ask every day to discover how the world works.

