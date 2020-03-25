Kids Stuck at Home? The Toy Insider Offers Resources for Families Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Toy Insider 's expert editors are publishing content every day to help parents and caregivers navigate this stressful time, offering expert advice on everything from keeping kids' toys clean to the best educational toys and great resources from reliable brands. Recent articles include:

In addition to these resources, The Toy Insider is bringing family and friends together on social media to share how we play and stay entertained no matter what life throws our way with the #FunAtHomeChallenge. During these uncertain times, one thing is certain: toys and games can bring us together and make us smile. Here's how anyone can join the fun and enter to win a $100 Amazon e-gift card:

Post a photo or video of you and/or your family enjoying your favorite toy, activity, or board game on Instagram. Use the hashtag #FunAtHomeChallenge in your caption/story and tag @thetoyinsider . Pass along the fun and tag five friends who you nominate to join the challenge. Don't forget to tell us who tagged you!

This challenge is all about spreading the joys of play, proving that even in the most troubling of times, toys and games can bring a meaningful spark of joy to families everywhere.

As an added bonus, The Toy Insider will choose one lucky #FunAtHomeChallenge participant to receive a $100 Amazon e-gift card. The challenge ends on April 24, 2020, and the winner will be announced by April 30.

Stay up to date with The Toy Insider's latest Coronavirus coverage here !

