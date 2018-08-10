Kids World LA Proud To Support Girls Scout Of America With One Party Princess Royal Affair On August 16th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids World LA is proud to support Girl Scouts of America with Party with a Princess Royal Affair on August 16th, 2018 from 3:00pm-6:00pm. Princesses and Princes will have an opportunity to meet some of their favorite Princesses for story-telling, arts and crafts, tea time, a full beauty bar, and photo opportunities. Paid admission to this special event also grants our royal guests complete access to the entire Kids World facility including our state of the art arcade and four story play structure.

A portion of every ticket purchased will be donated to the Girl Scouts of America in support of our local youth. Kids will have unforgettable time playing games, climbing through the play structure, great food and more.

Kids World LA features a 4-story play structure with foam ball cannons, a modern arcade, a virtual arcade, a basketball room, bumper balls, Atomic Rush, Redemption games, and great fresh food, Kids World delivers a vast array of options to enjoy. Being able to create special memories in a safe, clean environment with friendly staff dedicated to first-rate customer service is the hallmark of a Kids World Experience.

Tickets can be purchased online and onsite for only $12 here.

