KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW 2022 SUMMER TOUR
Apr 18, 2022, 11:32 ET
Back And Bigger Than Ever, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 Will Travel To 28 Cities; Playing Iconic Amphitheaters Including Hollywood Bowl, Jones Beach, Red Rocks, and more
Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, April 22
LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, is back on the road this summer with a brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring its highly-anticipated pop concert for kids (and their parents!) to 28 cities across the U.S., kicking off in Stamford, CT on July 19. Back by popular demand, the KIDZ BOP Kids will return to iconic venues like Hollywood Bowl, Jones Beach Theater, PNC Bank Arts Center, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with additional stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and more. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 22 at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Families can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids - Egan, Layla, Dominic, and Camille - as they perform today's biggest hits live on stage, including "Good 4 U" and "Dance Monkey." KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 will be the best KIDZ BOP show yet with tons of cool surprises, and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage to a mashup of Y2K hits. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 Ticket Presales
Citi is the official presale credit card of KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10am local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive a code via email. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available.
Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour. KIDZ BOP is partnering again with Chris Gratton to help produce KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022, known for producing global live tours with top artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Maluma, and more.
|
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 Tour Dates
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
VENUE
|
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|
Stamford, CT
|
The Palace Theatre*
|
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|
Stamford, CT
|
The Palace Theatre*
|
Friday, July 22, 2022
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|
Saturday, July 23, 2022
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|
Sunday, July 24, 2022
|
Bristow, VA
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
|
Columbus, OH
|
Ohio State Fair*
|
Friday, July 29, 2022
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre
|
Saturday, July 30, 2022
|
Maryland Heights, MO
|
Saint Louis Music Park
|
Sunday, July 31, 2022
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
|
Hershey, PA
|
Giant Center
|
Friday, August 05, 2022
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center
|
Saturday, August 06, 2022
|
Camden, NJ
|
Waterfront Music Pavilion
|
Sunday, August 07, 2022
|
Boston, MA
|
Leader Bank Pavilion
|
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
|
West Allis, WI
|
Wisconsin State Fair*
|
Friday, August 12, 2022
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Pier Six Pavilion
|
Saturday, August 13, 2022
|
Charlotte, NC
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
Sunday, August 14, 2022
|
Alpharetta, GA
|
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
|
Cary, NC
|
Koka Booth Amphitheatre
|
Friday, August 19, 2022
|
Clarkston, MI
|
Pine Knob Music Theatre
|
Saturday, August 20, 2022
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
|
Irving, TX
|
The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
|
Thursday, August 25, 2022
|
The Woodlands, TX
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
Sunday, August 28, 2022
|
Del Valle, TX
|
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Thursday, September 01, 2022
|
Irvine, CA
|
FivePoint Amphitheatre
|
Friday, September 02, 2022
|
Mountain View, CA
|
Shoreline Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, September 04, 2022
|
Morrison, CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
|
Puyallup, WA
|
Washington State Fair*
|
*Not a Live Nation Date
For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com and Ticketmaster.com.
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
