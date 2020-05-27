Kiehl's Since 1851 To Give Back And Partner With The Trevor Project On 2020 LGBTQ Support Campaigns

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's Since 1851, the New York-founded apothecary-inspired skincare company, is thrilled to celebrate June 2020 PRIDE Month with the announcement of a philanthropic partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

The Trevor Project provides support to LGBTQ youth through free and confidential crisis services: its phone lifeline, chat, and text programs. In addition, the organization runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

In addition to a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project, Kiehl's will also collaborate on June Pride and September Self-Care digital and social campaigns to raise awareness for issues facing LGBTQ youth, as well as promoting Kiehl's message of #HealthySkinForAll; inclusivity, equality, and a celebration of diversity. Kiehl's is pleased to announce several other charity fund-raising initiatives and virtual programming to promote the partnership:

Ongoing Fundraising: On June 5th, Kiehl's will host a dance party on @Kiehls Instagram Live Channel with LGBTQ ambassadors to encourage followers to make a donation to The Trevor Project.

A Thank You to Our Community: Celebrate #HealthySkinForAll with 20% off your entire Kiehl's purchase from June 18th-24th at kiehls.com and freestanding locations. Customers will also receive a 10-piece gift with their $120+ purchase.

@Kiehls Virtual Programming: Digital discussions throughout June highlighting the experiences and support of key advocates within the LGBTQ community on @Kiehls channels.

The Kiehl's x Trevor Project Self-Care HUB: September activation focused on The Trevor Project's mission and 24/7 lifesaving resources. The HUB will also consist of a celebration of Self-Care Month coinciding with National Suicide Prevention Month.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help , or by texting START to 678678.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's was founded in 1851 as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Kiehl's unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal and medicinal knowledge developed and passed on through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, Lip Balm #1, Crème de Corps, and new formulas such as Super Multi-Corrective Cream, Daily Reviving Concentrate, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of research and requests from our customers.

