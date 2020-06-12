Kiely Family of Companies Launches Kiely Engineering

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiely Family of Companies, a leading design-build enterprise in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, announces that its two companies, AAES Engineering, Inc. and J.F. Kiely Service Co., will combine its services as one company: Kiely Engineering.

An ENR 500 and 600 enterprise, the Kiely Family of Companies has launched Kiely Engineering to provide clients with an engineering and consulting team of over 50 design professionals in 6 offices located throughout the country and abroad.

By joining as one, Kiely Engineering will provide clients with an expanded list of full-service engineering, design, and project management services in the Civil, Structural, Utility Infrastructure, Mechanical and Energy markets.

"For over six decades, the Kiely Family of Companies has continued to focus on customer success and design-build capabilities," says John M. Kiely, CEO of the Kiely Family of Companies. "Kiely Engineering will provide a unique approach in the industry, built around a culture of advanced customer support, technical innovation, and personal integrity."

Kiely Engineering projects range from multi-million dollar installations to inspections and modifications. Each job is approached as a fresh opportunity to create solutions that encompass uncompromising quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for clients.

For more information about the Kiely Engineering, visit kielybuilds.com .

