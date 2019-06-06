Kiely Family of Companies Partners with Trinity Hall in Support of Gender Equality for STEM Majors

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiely Family of Companies, a leading design-build company located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, has created a partnership with Trinity Hall school to provide opportunities for students interested in STEM careers to gain experience in the industry prior to joining a university.

Kiely Family of Companies Team Members and John M. Kiely join Trinity Hall Student Hope Maguire Following the Completion of Her Internship Program

In addition to advancing the vitality of the communities they serve, Kiely started this program to create greater opportunities for young women interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematic careers (STEM) to get hands-on experience and exposure to the world of engineering.

2019 marks the first year that the Kiely Family of Companies is partnering with the all-girls school in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and is one of the many new community service initiatives the company launched for 2019. John M. Kiely, CEO of the Kiely Family of Companies, feels the partnership with Trinity Hall is a perfect fit.

"This year, we launched a new series of community service goals that align with the first five Goals for Sustainable Development of the United Nations," states Kiely. "Our 2019 goals include No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health & Well-Being, Quality Education and Gender Equality. Partnering with Trinity Hall achieves our initiatives of Quality Education and Gender Equality. We are honored to give young women an opportunity to experience what it's like to have a career they can excel at."

The first student of the program, Hope Maguire, was given opportunities to learn about different kinds of engineering, from Environmental to Civil. Initially interested in Civil Engineering, Hope credits the team at Kiely for opening her interest to the pursuit of a Structural and Architectural Engineering degree.

The Kiely Family of Companies will continue the partnership with Trinity Hall throughout the rest of the year, and looks forward to helping young women grow their careers

About the Kiely Family of Companies:

Established in 1952, the Kiely Family of Companies' services are organized into three business units: Civil, Development, and Equipment. Each are comprised of multiple stand-alone companies – each with unique capabilities that enhance the others, creating an exceptional design-build experience for customers. An ENR 500 and 600 company, the Kiely Family of Companies employs more than 1200 team members throughout the United States and abroad.

For more information about the Kiely Family of Companies, visit kielybuilds.com .

James M. Pagano

1 Radar Way

Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

215954@email4pr.com

732.403.8600 x231

SOURCE Kiely Family of Companies

Related Links

http://www.kielybuilds.com

