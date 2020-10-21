Kik Announces Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On October 21, 2020, Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approved a negotiated settlement between Kik Interactive Inc. ("Kik") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the company's initial sale of the Kin token in 2017. Under the settlement Kik will pay a one-time fine of US$5million. The settlement relates specifically to the 2017 Kin Token Distribution Event and will not require the registration of the Kin token as a security with the SEC. This settlement resolves all ongoing matters between Kik and the SEC.

The company issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

"This has been a long, expensive, and public battle between Kik and the SEC. Although we respectfully disagree with Judge Hellerstein's analysis in his ruling and were prepared to pursue an appeal, the SEC offered settlement terms that allow us to put this behind us and focus on our mission. We look forward to an exciting future for the Kin Ecosystem and the millions of mainstream consumers who earn and spend Kin every month."

