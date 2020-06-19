Kiki Pozo's new book Antónimos E Imprevistos, an insightful tome that delves into Daniel's divine visions that can inspire people to decide their life and souls' path

Pozo said this about his book: "It is illogical to think logically when logic is hijacked by impunity for power. Daniel, who is chosen by the divine will to transcend and return with the liberation of it, tells what we do not know and should know. A dream is the free manifestation of the soul and the spirit. This is divided into sleep and awake dream. Now with him, the real dimensional dream, he is the one who lets us know that all that comes to our will is the journey assumed in passive conditions. You travel with or without guarantee of return, suffer for living, live, and then suffer. It is you who decide the future of your soul, evil, goodness, and indifference"

Published by Page Publishing, Kiki Pozo's new book Antónimos E Imprevistos is a potent tool that instills wisdom to individuals that will guide them in deciding their paths to goodness and salvation.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened can purchase Antónimos E Imprevistos in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

