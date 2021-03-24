Kileen Valenzuela, Lauren Eckstrom, Eliza Boquin and Eboni Harris to Headline Health's "@Home with Health" Virtual Event to Take Place on March 31st

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Health, the ultimate resource of advice and inspiration to live well in every way, today announced the launch of its first virtual event "@Home with Health: Self-Care Edition" on Wednesday, March 31st beginning at 6:00 PM ET free of charge to consumers who can reserve their spot here. Led by Health's editorial team and roster of wellness warriors, the event will celebrate real women's wellness journeys that demonstrate what's possible when you prioritize self-care and self-fulfillment.

"Self-care is more than a hashtag or a category in your shopping cart. It's about centering yourself, investing in your relationships, and prioritizing your mental well-being. We're thrilled to bring the best in self-care to our audience at home at a time when we need it most," said Editor-in-Chief Amy Conway.

Amy Conway and Health Digital Content Director Dara Kapoor will be joined by a roster of wellness warriors including:

Dr. Lynn Saladino : Clinical Psychologist & Health Contributing Psychology Editor

Clinical Psychologist & Health Contributing Psychology Editor Eliza Boquin : Licensed Psychotherapist, Melanin & Mental Health Co-Founder & Between Sessions Podcast Co-Host

Licensed Psychotherapist, Melanin & Mental Health Co-Founder & Between Sessions Podcast Co-Host Eboni Harris : Licensed Relationship Expert, Melanin & Mental Health Co-Founder & Between Sessions Podcast Co-Host

: Licensed Relationship Expert, Melanin & Mental Health Co-Founder & Between Sessions Podcast Co-Host Jade Wu : Clinical Psychologist, Educator, Author & Savvy Psychologist Podcast Host

: Clinical Psychologist, Educator, Author & Savvy Psychologist Podcast Host Lauren Eckstrom : Inner Dimension TV Co-Founder

: Inner Dimension TV Co-Founder Cynthia Sass : Registered Dietician, Nutritionist, Author & Health Contributing Nutrition Editor

Registered Dietician, Nutritionist, Author & Health Contributing Nutrition Editor Dr. Angela Holiday-Bell : Certified Sleep Specialist, Board Certified Pediatrician & The Solution is Sleep Founder

Certified Sleep Specialist, Board Certified Pediatrician & Founder Kileen Valenzuela : Engineering Manager, Software Developer & @cutenlittle Lifestyle Influencer

"@Home with Health" will include interactive virtual workshops with actionable takeaways and tools to live happier and healthier. Sessions include candlelit meditation, meal preparation, mental health conversation and a discussion around building a fast track to better sleep. For the first 200 event sign-ups consumers can enjoy an exclusive product-packed gift bag to be shipped post-event, aimed to empower women with tips and tricks on living holistically as the most energized and joyful versions of themselves. Sponsors for the March 31 event include Glade and Xyzal.

To register and reserve your space for this complimentary event, visit here and follow along on Health social platforms on March 31st.

ABOUT HEALTH

Health is the trusted source for all things relating to wellness. Offering solid, science-backed advice on physical and mental health, exercise, skin care and beauty, nutrition, and much more, Health empowers its wide, multi-generational audience of more than 18 million across platforms. Additional information can be found at Health.com.

