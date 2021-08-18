KillerPolitics is Set to Sting Social Media

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KillerPolitics is currently in beta testing. KillerPolitics is the world's first live social media video debating platform that will hit the market on Aug. 30, 2021. The app will be available for iOS, Android, and web. KillerPolitics was founded by Erik M. Underwood in 2020.

An active debate taking place on the KillerPolitics platform

The current state of social media's unchecked bullying, personal attacks, and unnecessary back-and-forth has created an undesirable atmosphere. "I believe KillerPolitics will be a force to change social media behaviors through our unique technology and innovation. People are hungry for a platform where they can finally settle their debates in a format that challenges the status quo and where every voice can be heard," said Erik Underwood, CEO and founder of KillerPolitics.

KillerPolitics is offering a designated platform for users to engage in civil debates from all points of view in a regulated format made possible by its technology. KillerPolitics' specialized AI algorithm aids in its mission to allow people a space for conversation over confrontation.

Through its innovations, the platform makes KillerPolitics the world's first live social media video debating application. The technology is so unique that there is currently a patent pending.

Some of KillerPolitics' features include:

Live head-to-head video debating

Live audience participation

Impartial virtual coin-toss feature

AI monitoring with microphone control

Audience voting feature to declare a winner

Encrypted direct messaging, instant or scheduled debate options

Public and private debate options

Debate statistics

Options to boost profiles or debates

Original newscast [ coming soon ]

] Weekly current events talk show [coming soon]

Based on KillerPolitics' preliminary reviews by its beta testers, the company anticipates KillerPolitics will be on the same stage as Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

KillerPolitics' mission is for social media users to "Keep it off Facebook and Twitter. Settle it on KillerPolitics!"

For media inquiries, contact us at [email protected] or (720)287-2707 or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to learn more.

Visit https://www.killerpolitics.com to learn more about KillerPolitics Inc.

Company Address:

10200 E Girard Ave, steA211, Denver, CO 80231

