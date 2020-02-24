Killi Expands Total Available Market to 400 Million

New Zealand becomes Killi's Fifth Market; More International Market Expansions Planned

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL ) announced today that Killi, a wholly owned consumer-led privacy application, expanded its identity product to New Zealand, bringing Killi's presence to a total of five international markets comprising a total addressable market of over 400 million people1.

"APAC is a continuing focus for expanding Killi," said CEO Neil Sweeney. "New Zealand was a natural addition to our distribution plan given its proximity to our Australian and Singapore markets. Adding to our U.S. and Canadian footprints, Killi's total addressable market is now over 400 million people—approximately 5% of the global population—with three further geographical expansions planned for the next quarter and additional countries to be added throughout the rest of 2020."

"We aspire to be the global leader in consumer privacy, making it imperative that we continue to expand Killi to additional markets. We also believe that certain industry catalysts will hasten Killi's adoption. In particular, with recent changes to privacy and cookie depreciation within Google's Chrome browser, the need for 'consented data not dependent on the cookie' - from email, for example - is growing in demand. Killi sits at the intersection of these two macro trends and is focused on scaling its products both geographically and via new revenue modules to capitalize upon this global opportunity."

About Freckle Ltd.

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application "Killi" ( killi.io ) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download it here .

Freckle , via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io

1 The United States Census Bureau ( www.census.gov )

