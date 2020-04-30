Killi Launches First CCPA Compliant Audience Taxonomy in Partnership With 0ptimus Analytics

Initial 100 audience segments currently available via LiveRamp Data Store and available for distribution to any global media buying platform.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Killi, (TSXV:FRKL) a consumer-led privacy application, in partnership with 0ptimus Analytics, LLC, a data science and technology company, today announced the launch of its CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliant audience taxonomy available now in LiveRamp and available for distribution to any global media buying platform.

The Killi audience taxonomy is the first user-generated CCPA audiences derived directly from Killi users' opt-in information in which the consumer's participation provides them with a share of the revenue when purchased by a brand or platform.

"The implementation of CCPA in January of this year has left a gap in the market for brands and platforms that require first-party compliant data. By creating a compliant audience taxonomy, brands can replace the third party data that they have historically used for audience targeting with this new Killi data, which includes compensation for the consumer, a market first," said Founder & CEO, Neil Sweeney.

"The provenance and propriety of consumer data are of the utmost importance when creating people-based audiences," said Katie Casavant, President of 0ptimus Analytics, "we are delighted to partner with Killi, and contribute our high-fidelity modeling to the process of creating the industry's first CCPA-compliant audiences for activation at scale."

The initial taxonomy of approximately 100 segments, ranges from shopping behavior, to credit card preferences with additional audience segments planned for May. Brands, agencies, or platforms that are interested in these audiences can access them today via the LiveRamp data store or contact Killi directly for more information at [email protected].

For more information, please visit killi.io

About Killi Ltd.

Killi ( killi.io ) is a consumer identity product, available in five countries, that allows individuals to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi™, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies and be compensated directly in cash for its use.

Download Killi™ here .

About 0ptimus Analytics, LLC

0ptimus Analytics is a data science and technology company singularly focused on transforming data-driven insight on how people think, feel and act into predictive models and people-based audiences for activation at scale. Since its founding in 2013, 0ptimus has been at the forefront of innovation developing connected data approaches to leveraging market research and insight, data science, predictive analytics and proprietary software platform solutions to identify the right people and the right messages to drive brand growth.

For more information, please visit www.0ptimus.com.

