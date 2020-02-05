Killingsworth Enviromental Announces Accelerated Growth Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Killingsworth Environmental has positioned its leading pest-control company for continued growth through acquisitions with new leadership, technology advances and greater efficiency.

The Charlotte-based company, serving the Carolinas since 1993, appointed Jens Peter Nielsen as president in June 2019. His leadership helped Killingsworth focus on supporting growth in its core business through improvement of its customer offerings, divesting its HVAC & Plumbing businesses, as well as igniting Killingsworth mergers and acquisition efforts through the acquisition of the Bug Busters operation in Charlotte in Oct. 2019.

"The Carolinas are one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and we are looking to acquire companies to expand our reach to these areas," said Nielsen, who brings extensive M&A experience, most recently serving as vice president of Anticimex North America.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Woodstock, GA, Bug Busters success is based on the principals of the highest customer service standards, employee development and the latest technology – making it a natural fit for Killingsworth Environmental.

"On top of accelerating our growth every acquisition opens great opportunities for more customers to interact with our new innovations within technology driven preventative pest control," Nielsen continues.

To accommodate future growth and offer the highest level of efficiency to clients, Killingsworth Environmental will be consolidating its current 10 branch locations to two new offices featuring cutting-edge design, located in Charlotte and Matthews, N.C. "Consolidating our branch offices not only provides adequate space for employees, it allows us to service our customer base from a central location to continue providing the highest level of client service," said Mat Rogers, vice president of marketing for Killingsworth Environmental.

About Killingsworth Environmental:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., since 1993 Killingsworth Environmental provides services to ensure residential and commercial structures are free of pests, insects and termites that can cause extensive and costly damage. Its acquisition by Anticimex in 2018, a global leader in the preventative pest control industry, strengthened Killingsworth Environmental's market position, creating a platform for further long-term growth. To learn more about Killingsworth Environmental please visit, www.thebiggreenk.com or Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Anticimex

Anticimex is a leading global specialist in preventive pest control with operations in 18 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. With its approximately 6,000 employees, Anticimex serves around 3 million customers across the globe and offers a broad range of preventive pest control solutions, including the digital solution Anticimex SMART and pest insurance.

