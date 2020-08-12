Kilpatrick Townsend's Patent Practice Grows in Texas

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton announced today the addition of Steve Borgman to the Houston office as a partner in the Mechanical & Medical Devices Team in the firm's Intellectual Property Department. Mr. Borgman is joining from Vinson & Elkins.

"Steve is a versatile and well-respected attorney," said Patrick Gaas, Houston Office Managing Partner. "His addition further strengthens our internationally-recognized patent practice and solidifies the firm's commitment to grow in the Texas market. We are pleased to welcome Steve to our team."

Mr. Borgman's practice includes all areas of intellectual property litigation including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. He has extensive experience handling cases for clients in federal courts as well as before the U.S. International Trade Commission. Mr. Borgman also counsels clients on a variety of intellectual property matters including patent prosecution and trademark & copyright matters.

"Kilpatrick Townsend offers clients one of the world's largest intellectual property departments with a platform reaching across the U.S., Asia, and Europe," said Steve Borgman. "I have seen firsthand how the firm works on leading-edge issues for clients in industries that are shaping the economy and the future. I look forward to leveraging the firm's renowned reputation in helping build the intellectual property team in Texas."

"Steve's exceptional track record of client success combined with his decades of diverse experience complements our growing practice," said Kris Doyle, the firm's Mechanical & Medical Devices Team Leader. "The entire team looks forward to working with Steve."

Mr. Borgman is a known thought-leader and frequently publishes articles on issues important to clients and their businesses. He has been recognized by Chambers USA - Intellectual Property (Texas), IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Practitioners - Patent Litigation, Texas, and Managing Intellectual Property - IP Star.

Mr. Borgman earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law, with high distinction. He received his B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University.

