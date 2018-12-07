LOYAL, Wis., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Bremmer is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Agriculture in recognition of her role as a Professional Speaker and Business Owner of Ag Inspirations.

Nationally Recognized Motivational Agriculture Speaker Kim Bremmer is well regarded for her notable contributions to the agriculture field. She started Ag Inspirations with a mission to "inspire farmers to tell their stories, connect people to where their food comes from, and represent the great success of American agriculture today." Growing up on a farm in central Wisconsin sparked her passion for teaching the story of sustainable agriculture. She is passionate about the role of science, technology and innovation in how we grow and raise our food. Throughout her career, Ms. Bremmer was a Dairy Consultant/Nutritionist for 15 years and has attained extensive expertise in communication and connecting with everyday consumers.

Throughout the course of her education, Ms. Bremmer earned her Bachelor's Degree in Dairy Science and Agricultural Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. To further enhance her professional development, Ms. Bremmer is a distinguished member of several elite organizations including an Academy Member of the National Speaker's Association, State Coordinator for Wisconsin Common Ground (findourcommonground.com), and President of Wisconsin Women for Agriculture, an Affiliate of the American Agri-Women. She is also a regular contributor on Rural Route Radio and serves on the Executive Advisory Council of the American Dairy Coalition. As an active member of the community, Ms. Bremmer serves as a Sunday school teacher, Wisconsin Junior Holstein leader and 4-H leader.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Ms. Bremmer was named the UW-Madison Association of Women in Agriculture's 2014 Outstanding Woman in Agriculture.

When Ms. Bremmer is not working, she enjoys traveling, reading, playing guitar, bass fishing with her two children, and sharing her front row seat to farming.

Ms. Bremmer dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her mother Linda Burhans and her father, Tom Burhans.

